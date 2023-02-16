Business Development & RTM Manager

Job summary

To develop Route-to-Market (RTM) strategies, required standards, processes, tools, programmes and capabilities to implement effectively and deliver significant and sustainable long-term growth.

To develop and roll out RTM innovations and creative projects with the emerging dynamics in the markets to address the challenges and opportunities for RTM and distribution model.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



• Develop RTM/Distribution strategy with detailed spending and resourcing plans and strategic

• priorities for multiple markets under the PU, to achieve significant long- term profit impact on the business.

• Ensure delivery of agreed RTM programme through effective planning and organizing of the workstreams and processes.

• Develop and manage the portfolio of RTM across sales channels. Monitor and digest new business trends and incorporate into new sales platforms and potential new distribution models to fit for the future trends.

• Build a strong RTM team with enduring capabilities such as world class Distributor Management capability, managing 3rd party agencies, etc. and continuously improve the team efficiency through optimizing related working processes.

• Manages strategic relationship with external partners through technical/professional forums and alliances. Represent the local markets in global distributor excellence network to contribute insights and best practices.

• Develop and implement a systematic approach to solve complex issues and manage risks through embedding of bp E&C and OMS elements, as well as other bp policies and guidelines appropriately.



EXPECTED EXPERIENCES AND SKILLS :



Experience

• Business experience and solid insight in sales or distributor management in multinational company.

• Significant business experience in Channel Management with a strong track record of delivery in both strategic and operational roles.





Skills & Competencies

• Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the sales, marketing, operations, supply chain and other stakeholders.

• Good knowledge of business planning

• Fluent in English and Bahasa





Education

• Degree or equivalent professional qualification(s) is a must.

• Higher degrees or MBA is desirable.

