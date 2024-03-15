Business Development and JV Optimisation Manager North-West Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

This role is responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partners and project managing the delivery of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp Aviation’s growth objectives. The role will support the JV managers in optimising the commercial performance of the JVs in this geography. The postholder will work closely together with the operations and commercial teams to advance bp Aviation’s performance in the North-West Europe region.

Lead cross-functional team analysis to strategise, originate, develop, and implement a pipeline of opportunities to grow the bp Aviation business.

Responsible for the identification and delivery of step-out options to advance bp Aviation’s business in NCE, working in close coordination with the other NCE teams.

Step-out options include but are not limited to new market entry, step-out growth in existing markets, formation of strategic partnerships, de-bottlenecking the supply chain, and strategic portfolio optimisation.

Responsible for preparing the business cases and liaising with other functions including legal, tax, finance, treasury to ensure that investment cases are developed within the Capital Value Process and align with bp's Economic Evaluation Methodology and Group Investment Appraisal and Approval Procedures

Coordinate commercial and functional assurance process for projects

Represent bp Aviation considerations in relevant projects led by other bp teams such as Regions, Corporates & Solutions.

In close collaboration with the commercial function and JV managers, analyse bp Aviation’s opportunities at the hub and regional airports to find opportunities for access to safe on-airfield operations with a cost-structure that aligns with bp Aviation’s commercial strategy for the respective airports.

Where opportunities for improvement and/or optimisation are identified, deliver the implementation of such opportunities.

Support development and maintenance of senior partner relationships with the on-airfield operators at the hub and regional airports (eg North Air, AFS, Skytanking, Menzies)

Support the Senior JV and Business Development Manager in ensuring due progress is made on JV compliance programmes (e.g. Business Risk Assessment, Operations/Product Quality Inspections, HSSE Audits, Commercial Audits, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti Money Laundering, Trade Sanctions).

Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferably in a business or finance subject area

Demonstrated ability in senior relationship management with third parties (eg suppliers, customers, joint-venture partners)

Proven track record of developing strategies, leading negotiations with external collaborators, and implementing multi-functional business development projects

Experience in the application of bp’s investment governance processes, including ability to analyse opportunities according to bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams, including experience in delivery through influencing as opposed to line-management

Experience in aviation desired but not essential

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



