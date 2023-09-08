This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Responsible for driving and overseeing a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects based on deep expertise, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

The Business Development and Origination Senior Manager supports the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers!

Key Accountabilities:

>Supports the exploration, origination and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects in line with our strategies and mid-term plans.

>Leads the development & negotiation of strategic Midstream projects which interface across wider bp (Trading & Shipping (T&S), Mobility & Convenience (M&C), Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), Production and Operations (P&O), Aviation and/or Biofuels) supporting the delivery bp’s growth engines.

>Negotiates commercial transactions to ensure delivery is within established negotiating boundaries, expected timelines and expected performance objectives.

> Manages projects through fit-for-purpose stage gate approach to assess strategic fit, key risks and economic attractiveness.

> Provides coaching and mentoring to commercial talent in immediate team and wider, helping others develop to their fullest potential.

Role Requirements:

>Minimum of Bachelor's degree required with preference of Engineering or business. MBA preferred.

>Minimum of 7 years relevant experience in refining, midstream, operations, engineering, and/or commercial areas

>Proven track record of delivering commercial value through negotiations

>Understanding of sales, trading and midstream activities

>Understanding and knowledge of the oil industry and midstream chain structures

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.