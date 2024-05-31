Business Enablement & Advisory Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job Purpose

GBS’s role as a transformation partner to the Group has become increasingly important as the organization pivots to an IEC and seeks opportunities to streamline, becoming more effective and efficient to deliver the strategy. The Business Enablement and Advisory team (BE&A), part of the Digital Solutions and Transformation team within GBS, focuses on partnering closely with the business and Group Functions. Their primary goal is to conduct assessments and develop compelling business cases aimed at driving transformation across a diverse range of value levers such as location optimization, digitization, automation, process streamlining, analytics and insights, third-party cost and operating model. The BE&A team leverages the broader DS&T organization, with their cross-functional domain capabilities, to execute and deliver on approved programs.

The BE&A Manager is a pivotal figure within a global team, offering expert guidance and strategic insight across a diverse portfolio of initiatives. The role provides comprehensive expertise, from strategic thinking and leadership to project management and innovation, essential for driving organizational success. In this capacity, the BE&A Manager collaborates closely with stakeholders across various business units and functions to understand their needs, analyze requirements, and develop actionable solutions that drive tangible outcomes. The BE&A Manager will utilize a combination of analytical rigor, industry knowledge, and consulting skills to deliver data-driven insights and strategic guidance that inform decision-making.

Key Accountabilities

The role is multi-faceted, working across business units and domains (typically Finance related, although demand will also surface from non-Finance functions such as Retail, Low Carbon Energy, P&C etc). The BE&A Manager will be working alongside a team of BE&A consultants and business analysts, either in a collaborative/projectized capacity or leading independently owned initiatives. The key activities will revolve around:

Strategic Planning: Contributing to the development of strategic plans aligned with the entity or function’s objectives (eg: “right-shoring” scope and strategy for a department)

Business Analysis: Analyzing business processes, systems, and data to identify opportunities for improvement and drive efficiency gains (eg: 3rd party spend or operating model analysis to support cost reduction)

Stakeholder Engagement and Relationship Management: Facilitating interviews, workshops, and meetings to gather requirements and ensure alignment with stakeholders across various business units. Building and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, understanding their needs, and delivering tailored solutions to address their challenges effectively.

Solution Development: Developing insights and recommendations to address business challenges, including both strategic and tactical approaches, and creating business cases and implementation plans (eg: building insights across end-to-end processes with recommendations on how to optimize through various levers, such as automation or process re-engineering)

Change Management and Program Management: The role will oversee multiple initiatives of differing sizes and at various stages of maturity, some wholly owned by the BE&A team, and others where BE&A plays a contributing role within a broader program.

Performance Measurement: Establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the success and sustainability of implemented solutions.

External Awareness: Building and maintaining a strong external lens, staying informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices through market research, networking events and external peer engagements.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field

Essential Experience and requirements

At least 10 years’ experience in consulting and/or business analysis roles

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and business analysis software.

Understanding of project methodologies (PMP or Agile)

Ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic, cross-functional team environment.

Detail-oriented with a problem-solving mindset and a drive for results.

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally, as required.



Travel Requirement

