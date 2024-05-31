Business Enablement & Advisory Manager

Entity:Finance
GBS’s role as a transformation partner to the Group has become increasingly important as the organization pivots to an IEC and seeks opportunities to streamline, becoming more effective and efficient to deliver the strategy. The Business Enablement and Advisory team (BE&A), part of the Digital Solutions and Transformation team within GBS, focuses on partnering closely with the business and Group Functions. Their primary goal is to conduct assessments and develop compelling business cases aimed at driving transformation across a diverse range of value levers such as location optimization, digitization, automation, process streamlining, analytics and insights, third-party cost and operating model. The BE&A team leverages the broader DS&T organization, with their cross-functional domain capabilities, to execute and deliver on approved programs.
The BE&A Manager is a pivotal figure within a global team, offering expert guidance and strategic insight across a diverse portfolio of initiatives. The role provides comprehensive expertise, from strategic thinking and leadership to project management and innovation, essential for driving organizational success. In this capacity, the BE&A Manager collaborates closely with stakeholders across various business units and functions to understand their needs, analyze requirements, and develop actionable solutions that drive tangible outcomes. The BE&A Manager will utilize a combination of analytical rigor, industry knowledge, and consulting skills to deliver data-driven insights and strategic guidance that inform decision-making.
The role is multi-faceted, working across business units and domains (typically Finance related, although demand will also surface from non-Finance functions such as Retail, Low Carbon Energy, P&C etc). The BE&A Manager will be working alongside a team of BE&A consultants and business analysts, either in a collaborative/projectized capacity or leading independently owned initiatives. The key activities will revolve around:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.