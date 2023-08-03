Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Business Engagement & Integration Manager! (German language is an advantage)



In this role You will:

Act as an interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Be responsible for Local strategy engagement, ITK of integrated customer care with 3rd party strategic partnerships

Work with I&E on system integration opportunities, changes and updates enabling stability and improvements

Act as a point of escalation for critical daily incidents impacting customers

Own aligned target SLAs, process improvements, performance management of the customer experience•

Lead best practice providing seamless customer care experience

Work closely and provide support to GBS Europe Customer Leads

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Own delivery for invoice accuracy and resolution targets

What You will need to be successful:

At least 10-15 years of experience in a multinational environment

Fluency in English is a must, Fluency in German is highly advantageous

highly advantageous Previous experience in Customer Support within a matrix organization

Robust experience supporting B2B customers and customer facing business teams

Experience in Energy or associated industries is highly desirable

Strong relationship capability and collaborative working mindset

Ability to communicate and triage complex issues within systems and teams

Previous cross-business experience in and Contact Centre operations Experience desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



