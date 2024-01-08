Business Innovation Manager Supply (m/w/d)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



We believe the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We're playing our part by investing in today's energy system, which is mainly oil and gas – and, not or – in our transition and the energy transition. Our strategy helps us to do both.

We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 and being a reliable Supply partner.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are delivering and, not or?

As a “Business Innovation Manager Supply Europe” you are responsible for driving the development of products to market success. You need to understand the user persona and develop a unique value proposition as well as continuously improve the product, increase the retention rate and boost the customer Life-Time-Value.

Join our Team and advance your career as an Fuels Supply & Midstream Business Innovation Manager Supply Europe.

Support the creation of the Digital Product Vision

Support the creation of the Digital Strategy for Supply in Europe and the corresponding Digital Roadmap

Drive the implementation of the digital strategy derived from the Digital Product Vision

Be accountable for providing subject matter expertise for digital initiatives in the Supply Discipline

Ensure constant delivery across the products in accordance with the mission and goals of the Supply digital agenda

Support the Supply digital programme together with the I&E Digital Product Managers, following business unit and I&E/digital product delegations.

Activity manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities (including the delivery squads); Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts

Work as one team to deliver the transformation according to programme roadmap, timelines, and budget.

Collaborate closely with further digital value streams within FS&M, such as B2B and Pricing

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement analysis

Be a link between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge

Build plans, tasks and activities related to digital deliverables for certain areas of Midstream’s Supply business.

Collaborate with I&E Digital Product Managers and the Digital Transformation team, to define OKRs and KPIs

Support the FM and GFO processes and ensure that timelines and budget are met

Implement and lead business process change for certain areas

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's or engineering degree or similar qualification

Experience (>3 yrs) in the midstream fuels environment

English (fluently spoken and written)

Demonstrated understanding of the coordinated value chain and the business

Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Experience in using tools such as ADO, Scrum methodologies beneficial

Experience in digital tools and technologies is a plus

Ability to network across different teams functionally and geographically

Creative and strategic problem solver with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of working

Ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way

Ability to use and adapt existing structures and processes to implement new Business models

Track record in evaluating interpersonal needs to enable efficient delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities

Ability to develop effective partnership and teamwork and handle a diverse set of collaborators (FS&M, I&E, DT) across diverse functional areas and levels of the organization

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to complete projects in a timely manner

Ability to adapt to changing situations and develop a positive attitude; build passion for making things work better

Customer promise execution & Customer service delivery excellence

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and management skills. Ability to lead through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Ability to live and demonstrate BP Values and Behaviors

Distinctive analytical skills & great assertiveness

Independent, target-orientated, efficient and organized working manner

High flexibility and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident and proper demeanor internally and externally

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



