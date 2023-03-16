Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Business Insights Manager



The Business Insights Manager role respsonsibilties above and beyond the requirements of a normal team leader role. The purpose of the role is to be the primary point of contact / focal point within the GBS for a Business / Country team. The role holder will be the primary contact point and work to coordinate support and activities across the different Finance / Customer teams in relation to the specific Business / Country supported. The person will manage the MI team day to day operation and ensure succesfull delivery of programmes via continous improvements and effective project management. Will work closely with other Business Insights Managers and their technical leads.



In this role You will:



Work Contribute to the effective development, deployment and silent running of data management, self-service and analytics within BP. Ensure team effectiveness to support the delivery of routine operations and key operating periods when systems and processes are required to be run outside of normal practice (such as failures in normal operating procedures and month end cycles where holiday periods may not work). The role willl focus on 6 main areas:

Risk and control - Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness – establishing, maintaining and improving all BI processes

Process efficiency – driving commonality of global processes and supporting continuous improvement activities

Quality service – providing support to the BRMs and TDM in the delivery

People and Capability - Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the BI domain

Technical execution - bridging business users and IT&S regarding MI



What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

Experience in leading and managing cross functional teams, preferably in a shared services or OSP operation

Experience in managing performance systems with complex data structures, providing MI solutions to senior stakeholdres

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Relevant previous experience in a leadership

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable

Demonstrated process expertise in a given process tower such as P2P, OTC, R2R , Customer Services or Supply Chain Management

Strong and proactive communication skills

Experience of creating and using business MI

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace

Employees’ wellbeing programs

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones,etc

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested