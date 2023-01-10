Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a

Business Insights SME

Manage all systems administration for SAP BPC

Create and maintain BPC hierarchies and dimensions

Create and maintain data manager packages

Manage SAP BPC during month-end close and MI process for Lubricants globally

Ensure data integrity by performing spot checks on data feed, reporting and actively managing discrepancies

Provide assistance and explanation to queries. Liaise with 3rd party service providers, and Business Intelligence (BI) team to resolve technical issues

Maintain Audit Logging using Web Administration and monitor SAP BPC Admin Tasks

Coordinate Input Template changes in line with structure or process changes

Assist in the internal Rolling Forecast and Planning processes from a technical perspective

Be the lead in coordinating change impacting users related to SAP BPC system

Maintain SAP BPC Super user network, ensure agenda covers developments and best practice sharing for effective knowledge and resource utilization across the geographic region

Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 6 years experience in data process, processes and procedures; with 3 years of analytical skills

Understanding of and experience with performance management system operation (i.e. SAP BPC, FBW etc.) and MI processes (Actuals, GFO, Plan)

Power user-level knowledge of SAP BPC 11 (creation of complex reports and input templates using EPM or Analysis for Office functionality)

Systems Administration of SAP BPC (Netweaver) environment or equivalent experience

2 years of experience in the operation and managing change preferably in performance management, management information and reporting system infrastructures

Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, and processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to systems and processes

Good at spreadsheets, communication and presentation skills

Fluency in English

Experience in a commercial environment solving business problems through impactful use of MI solutions

Systems Administration of SAP BPC 11.0 and 10.1 (Netweaver) environment

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

The Business Insights SME’s role is key in providing the continuous operation of a business-critical MI system: SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC) for Financial Management Information. The main responsibility will be to provide support in the technical resolution of issues and ensure a timely close management process.