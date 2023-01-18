Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a
Business Insights SME (Automations)
The role is key in providing the continuous operation of automated loads to a business-critical MI system: SAP BPC for Financial Management Information. The main role will be to provide support in the technical resolution of issues and ensuring a timely close management process.
In this role You will:
- Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Embedded Finance, Work with the global team to understand issues and root cause solve on automated loads from Source Systems (JDE 9.1, WRL, FBW, AWS)
- Provide support to the global user community for Journal Allocation Engine in AWS and ensure the system integrity with BPC
- Monitor ERP quarterly releases within JDE 9.1 to ensure that there are no issues to automated loads
- To define and deliver enhancements and improvements to the automation processes, closely working with I&E to implement the solution
- Work with I&E to remediate integrity issues and facilitate testing and sign off
- Be a SPOC (Single Point of Contact) between the business and I&E
What You will need to be successful:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant PPR/business field required. Master’s Degree preferred. - Typically requires a minimum of 8 years relevant post degree experience.
- Have strong understanding of finance systems e.g. ERP, BW, BPC systems
- Previous experience in BW, BPC, AWS and/or JDE 9.1
- Be a qualified or part-qualified accountant with strong financial knowledge
- Ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency
- Data investigation skills
- Fluent business English knowledge
- Self-starter; be able to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure
- Be an excellent team player with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, including the translation of complex requirements to simple outcomes
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!