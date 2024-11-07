Business Insights SME

Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a
Business Insight SME
In this role You will:
Administer all aspects of SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)
Maintain system integrity between SAP BPC and SAC
Manage the forecasting process, ensuring timely availability of driver-based data in SAC
Support global Castrol and business supply chain with queries and issues
Act as a subject matter expert (SME) in SAP SAC, including Digital Boardroom and SAP BPC
Collaborate with global users to enhance the SAP SAC platform
Build relationships with business partners to gather insights and improve processes
Monitor ERP quarterly releases to ensure smooth automated data loads from JDE/SAP to BPC
What You will need to be successful:
Financial qualification or part-qualification, with strong financial knowledge
Experience with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BPC 11.1 (Standard)
Strong understanding of SAP ERP (PRL, PRK) and SAP BW
Experience in performance management, including forecasting, planning, and variance analysis
Attention to detail, data investigation skills, and the ability to propose system and process improvements
Experience with SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP BPC, or Hyperion is advantageous
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.