Business Insights SME

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Business Insight SME

In this role You will:

Administer all aspects of SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

Maintain system integrity between SAP BPC and SAC

Manage the forecasting process, ensuring timely availability of driver-based data in SAC

Support global Castrol and business supply chain with queries and issues

Act as a subject matter expert (SME) in SAP SAC, including Digital Boardroom and SAP BPC

Collaborate with global users to enhance the SAP SAC platform

Build relationships with business partners to gather insights and improve processes

Monitor ERP quarterly releases to ensure smooth automated data loads from JDE/SAP to BPC

What You will need to be successful:

Financial qualification or part-qualification, with strong financial knowledge

Experience with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BPC 11.1 (Standard)

Strong understanding of SAP ERP (PRL, PRK) and SAP BW

Experience in performance management, including forecasting, planning, and variance analysis

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, and the ability to propose system and process improvements

Experience with SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP BPC, or Hyperion is advantageous

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



