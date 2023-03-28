Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Business Insights SME - Senior System Expert



In this role You will:

M aintain and create change records, update and maintain hierarchies MDM system

Continuously review and action unmapped items and measures

Maintain and review master data, run reports to identify incorrect data, report areas of misalignment, work with countries for corrections

Follow internal Business Intelligence team Change Request procedure

Ensure data integrity by performing monthly reconciliations and spot checks on data feed, report and actively manage discrepancies

Provide assistance and explanation to queries. Liaise with 3 rd party service provider and Business Intelligence (BI) team to resolve technical issues

Provide report on nature of tickets and queries to BI Manager by using from Ticketing Tool

Assist in the internal Rolling Forecast and Planning processes from a technical perspective

Gather information and insights via building effective relationships with the business partners and other key GBS contributors.

Be the lead in coordinating change impacting users and structures in Dolfin, Semarchy, Metrics Mart

Support system operation (Dolfin, Semarchy, Metrics Mart) and process improvement with identification and implementation of ideas, provide support to project management and implementation

Operate effective back up structure for the role

Document processes and maintain documentation, adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS System. To document processes and maintain documentation

Work with I&E to remediate integrity issues and facilitate testing and sign off

Be a SPOC (Single Point of Contact) between the business and I&E

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Business Understanding of and experience with master data management system operation and MI data processes

Previous experience in BW, BPC, AWS and/or JDE 9.1

3 years of experience in the operation and managing master data management and system infrastructure management

Qualified or part-qualified accountant with strong financial knowledge

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency

Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to system and processes

Good at networking, communicating and presenting with multiple stakeholders

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!