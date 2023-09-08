Business Insights Senior Analyst

Job summary

We are Business Insights team offering analytics & insights as a service and provide digital solutions to our internal customers which enables data-driven decision-making across the business. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services. We are looking for a Business Support Analyst to join us on this transformation journey as we drive digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) end to end processes for our business partners.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

If you join our team, you will be responsible for the following:

Identify and analysis/modelling that provide insight, provide results to the vital partners and influence decisions, which includes develop effective analytics solutions to improve business performance

Act as point of contact with the partners, drive an efficient and optimally collaborate across all different level of partners and in various level of seniority, in support of the automation and digitization agenda, ensuring robust & timely delivery of analysis and automated dashboard / self-serve report.

Collaboration with the business, its applications, solutions, and with technical architects to understand the implications of data architecture and to improve the value of information across the organization

Be able to implement & recommend innovative ways to visualize sophisticated multifaceted charts & graphs using modernized visualization tools like PowerBI

Lead & recommend continuous improvement of processes and adopting newest technologies and methodologies

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree in any subject area or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.

Able to work on UK shift

Experience with high-level programming languages such as Python and other tools commonly used in data science and data modeling including SQL and data conversion tools.

Proven track record on data transformation / reengineering, analyze ERP systems and develop/share insights in a simple and compelling way

Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc). Knowledge of ERPs (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage

Good familiarity with the likes of JSON, DAX, M & SQL languages and demonstrate experience working with large “uncleansed” data sets

Understanding of AGILE methodologies & experience leading squads is an added advantage

Continuous learning and improvement attitude.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Data Analysis, Data Modeling, Data Visualization, Digital fluency, Research and insights, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Structured Query Language (SQL)



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.