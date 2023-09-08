Business Insights Senior Analyst

We are Business Insights team offering analytics & insights as a service and provide digital solutions to our internal customers which enables data-driven decision-making across the business. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services. We are looking for a Business Support Analyst to join us on this transformation journey as we drive digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) end to end processes for our business partners.
Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
We are Business Insights team offering analytics & insights as a service and provide digital solutions to our internal customers which enables data-driven decision-making across the business. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
If you join our team, you will be responsible for the following:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Data Analysis, Data Modeling, Data Visualization, Digital fluency, Research and insights, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Structured Query Language (SQL)
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.