We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Business Insights Senior Analyst - System Expert

Provide support in the technical resolution of issues and ensuring a timely close management process.

Support Senior System Expert within GBSE Business intelligence team in key accountabilities

Assist continuous operation of business-critical Financial Forecasting System, SAP Business Planning and Consolidation tool for Financial Management information

Assist in the internal Rolling Forecast and Planning processes

Ensure data integrity by performing spot checks on data feed, report and actively manage discrepancies

Create and maintain BPC hierarchies and dimensions, data manager packages

Assist SAP BPC during month end close and MI process for Lubricants globally

Provide assistance and explanation to queries

Help out senior system expert coordinating change impacting users related to SAP BPC system

Document processes and maintain documentation, adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Basic understanding of and experience with performance management system operation and Financial Planning Processes

Basic knowledge of SAP BPC (creation of complex reports and input templates with Analysis for Office or EPM add-in)

1 year of experience in the operation and managing change preferably in performance management, management information and reporting system infrastructures

Fluency in English

Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to system and processes

Working knowledge of MS Office applications is necessary (Excel, Power Point, etc.)

Superb written and oral skills, excellent organizational skills, flexibility, able to multi-task, and deliver under times of pressure are required

Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented environment

Comfortable and able to interface with key internal and external stakeholders Experience

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!