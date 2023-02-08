Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Business Insights Senior SME

We are seeking an individual that embraces innovation and technology to enable the right business intelligence and analytics strategies. The role will lead performance & insights that will cover entire end-to-end GBS BI / Customer / Procurement, which include Category, Sourcing, Operations, Enablement and S&T Towers. This role is highly collaborative which will involve facilitating brainstorming sessions and working closely with the team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs.

In this role You will:

Partner with segment senior stakeholders (Senior Leadership Team) to provide insights & analytics

Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making

Develop effective business intelligence strategies and analytics solutions to improve business performance

Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team

Bringing to market best practices and introducing new ideas & technologies

Analyse and prepare presentations that communicate complex analysis

Interact with Customer teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs

Demand Planning

To support and propose system and process improvements

To work closely with business to automate and standardise reporting

Contribute towards advancing analytical, self-service/ad hoc reporting capabilities across the functions using existing or future toolsets (O365, Automation Anywhere)

To support MI Reporting team agenda, roadmap

To ensure data integrity, checks on data feed, report and actively manage discrepancies

To aid and explanation to queries. Liaise with 3 rd party service provider and Business Intelligence (BI) team to resolve technical issues

Operate effective back up structure for the role

To document processes and maintain documentation

What You will need to be successful:

Backend development capabilities for database management, knowledge about SQL, data structuring, using datalakes; Python is not required but considered as a plus

Power BI advanced level required. Be proficient in data cleaning and transformation, building up models in optimal way, writing complex DAX measures and creating transparent and insightful visuals.

Experience with other Microsoft power platform solutions like Power Applications and Power Automate flows, canvas applications, report and process automations

Experience with data quality management, data structuring, data analysis, advanced reporting and analysis

Strong communication skills and ability to handle complex tasks either alone or in a team

Project management skills and stakeholder management is essential, strategic and resource planning is a plus

Experience in agile way of working and / or scrum is also a plus, but not a must

People management experience is a plus

Ability to work in a changing environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, etc

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, etc

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, etc

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested