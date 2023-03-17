Job summary

Business Insights Senior SME

In this role You will:

Understand process needs of the customers of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) organization

Develop and maintain solid understanding of existing and ‘in flight’ PPM digital solutions and underpinning data structures & data flows.

Provide support with end-to-end operations of the integrated PPM Digital Solutions

Serve as the ‘First Line of Defense’ with end users of the PPM Digital Solutions (systems/digital modelling tools/PowerBI reports)

Coordinating incidents resolution process with I&E (around production defects/technical bugs raised by end users)

Oversee execution of approved (by PPM Digital solution owner) solution optimizations including:

Perform duties of Solution Central Business administrator

Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making.

Develop effective business intelligence strategies and analytics solutions to improve business performance.

Bringing to market best practices and introducing new ideas & technologies

Analyse and prepare presentations that communicate complex analysis and findings in a simple, concise, and interpretable manner.

Collaboration with the business, its applications, solutions, and with technical architects

To support and propose system and process improvements

Contribute towards advancing analytical, self-service/ad hoc reporting capabilities across the functions using existing or future toolsets (O365, Automation Anywhere)

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Solid understanding of processes underpinning Planning & Performance Management (PPM) activities framework including but not limited to processes such as integrated cost management, business planning, cost budgeting and forecasting, financial and economic modelling, etc.

Broad technical knowledge and understanding and expertise of data modelling using Microsoft Azure tools as well as knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ability to work with large, complex data sets

Solid experience with visualization and data preparation & blending tools (e.g. Power BI)

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in data process, processes, and procedures; with 3 years of analytical skills, particularly in program language usage: SQL, VBA and other languages.

Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data

Openness to process development and automation

Project management experience

Good at networking, communicating, and presenting with multiple stakeholders.

Must have experience in client engagement role.

Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc)

Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage.

