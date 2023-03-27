Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Insights Senior SME

Business Insights Senior SME

Business Insights Senior SME

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146824BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:
  • Partner with segment senior stakeholders (Senior Leadership Team) to provide insights & analytics
  • Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making
  • Develop effective business intelligence strategies and analytics solutions to improve business performance
  • Be responsible for assessing new reporting requests to ensure non-redundant, reliable and accurate information is provided and meets the business needs
  • Manage different stakeholders of various levels of seniority
  • Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team
  • Analyse and prepare presentations that communicate complex analysis
  • Interact with Procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs
  • Demand Planning: understand trends in demand and ensure OLA adherence even during seasonal peaks and troughs
  • Collaborate with the business
  • Support and propose system and process improvements (project management) with identification and implementation of ideas
  • Work closely with business to automate and standardise reporting
  • Contribute towards advancing analytical, self-service/ad hoc reporting capabilities across the functions using existing or future toolsets (O365, Automation Anywhere)
  • Support MI Reporting team agenda, roadmap
  • Ensure data integrity, checks on data feed, report and actively manage discrepancies
  • Liaise with 3rd party service provider and Business Intelligence (BI) team to resolve technical issues
  • Operate effective back up structure for the role
  • Document processes and maintain documentation, adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS System.

What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluency in English
  • Business Intelligence with Finance / Customer / Procurement background is preferred (Understanding of MI data processes).
  • Power BI knowledge is an advantage
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in data process, processes and procedures; with 3 years of analytical skills, particularly in program language usage: SQL, VBA and other languages.
  • Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to system and processes
  • Openness to process development and automation
  • Project management experience
  • Good at networking, communicating and presenting with multiple stakeholders
  • Must have experience in client engagement role
  • Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc)
  • Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

Apply Search all jobs at bp