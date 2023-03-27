Business Insights Senior SME

Job summary

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Planning & Performance Subject Matter Expert



In this role You will:

Partner with segment senior stakeholders (Senior Leadership Team) to provide insights & analytics

Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making

Develop effective business intelligence strategies and analytics solutions to improve business performance

Be responsible for assessing new reporting requests to ensure non-redundant, reliable and accurate information is provided and meets the business needs

Manage different stakeholders of various levels of seniority

Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team

Analyse and prepare presentations that communicate complex analysis

Interact with Procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs

Demand Planning: understand trends in demand and ensure OLA adherence even during seasonal peaks and troughs

Collaborate with the business

Support and propose system and process improvements (project management) with identification and implementation of ideas

Work closely with business to automate and standardise reporting

Contribute towards advancing analytical, self-service/ad hoc reporting capabilities across the functions using existing or future toolsets (O365, Automation Anywhere)

Support MI Reporting team agenda, roadmap

Ensure data integrity, checks on data feed, report and actively manage discrepancies

Liaise with 3 rd party service provider and Business Intelligence (BI) team to resolve technical issues

Operate effective back up structure for the role

Document processes and maintain documentation, adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS System.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Business Intelligence with Finance / Customer / Procurement background is preferred (Understanding of MI data processes).

Power BI knowledge is an advantage

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in data process, processes and procedures; with 3 years of analytical skills, particularly in program language usage: SQL, VBA and other languages.

Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to system and processes

Openness to process development and automation

Project management experience

Good at networking, communicating and presenting with multiple stakeholders

Must have experience in client engagement role

Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc)

Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage

