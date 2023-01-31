Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

About bp

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Job Purpose

A business integration analyst is a key player in facilitating successful business change initiatives across the different areas of the global coke business

To provide commercial, logistics, performance and administrative, support across for integration and simplification of the different areas that support the execution of our global coke strategy





Key Accountabilities



Support Commercial Sales

Support Coke and sulfur Sales Manager to optimize sales based on our global coke strategy

Contract Management:

Support Coke Sales Manager to create green coke contracts with support of Logistics, GFT & Legal to align with company standards, terms & conditions, target goals, and customer requirements.

Coordinate procedures to assure accurate contract setup, movement documentation, invoicing, and receivables reporting for all green coke and sulfur sales.

Maintain ongoing communications with customers to support delivery program, operational feedback and market intelligence.

Be accountable for the accurate and timely completion of activities within area of responsibilities: Customer invoices and supporting documentation

Logistics & Supply Chain

Assist Sales Manager with scheduling green coke and sulfur shipments to meet forecasted production and shipments for North American supply.

Provide backup for the North American green Coke and Sulfur Scheduler in ensuring safe, efficient flow assurance of shipments and inventory management.

Provide Financial Review, Analysis & Forecasting

Coordinate Coke CBM & GFO submissions and support team members collaborating with regional Supply Teams, including organization and alignment of the relevant input, execution of the actual meetings, follow up of actions and requirements.

Support Sales Manager with management information on sales and business performance, including netback and benchmark forecasts to respective internal contacts.

Liaise with finance teams at refineries (WHI and CHP) to provide support on monthly transactions and reconciliations.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Special projects and adhoc activities

Identify and assist in delivering continuous improvement ideas.

Work with business teams to help them use technology effectively.

Assisting with different project management activities/procedures, ensuring that the processes meet the project deliverables timely and accurately.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries timely and advance as appropriate

Job Requirements

Education

University degree or equivalent

Experience

Minimum 2 years of experience in similar job.

Strong knowledge of supply procedures and optimization

Skills & Competencies