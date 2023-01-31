Site traffic information and cookies

Business Integration Analyst

  • Location United States - California - Huntington Beach
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144408BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About bp
bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Job Purpose
A business integration analyst is a key player in facilitating successful business change initiatives across the different areas of the global coke business
To provide commercial, logistics, performance and administrative, support across for integration and simplification of the different areas that support the execution of our global coke strategy


Key Accountabilities

Support Commercial Sales

  • Support Coke and sulfur Sales Manager to optimize sales based on our global coke strategy
  • Contract Management:
  • Support Coke Sales Manager to create green coke contracts with support of Logistics, GFT & Legal to align with company standards, terms & conditions, target goals, and customer requirements.
  • Coordinate procedures to assure accurate contract setup, movement documentation, invoicing, and receivables reporting for all green coke and sulfur sales.
  • Maintain ongoing communications with customers to support delivery program, operational feedback and market intelligence.
  • Be accountable for the accurate and timely completion of activities within area of responsibilities: Customer invoices and supporting documentation

Logistics & Supply Chain
  • Assist Sales Manager with scheduling green coke and sulfur shipments to meet forecasted production and shipments for North American supply.
  • Provide backup for the North American green Coke and Sulfur Scheduler in ensuring safe, efficient flow assurance of shipments and inventory management.

Provide Financial Review, Analysis & Forecasting
  • Coordinate Coke CBM & GFO submissions and support team members collaborating with regional Supply Teams, including organization and alignment of the relevant input, execution of the actual meetings, follow up of actions and requirements.
  • Support Sales Manager with management information on sales and business performance, including netback and benchmark forecasts to respective internal contacts.
  • Liaise with finance teams at refineries (WHI and CHP) to provide support on monthly transactions and reconciliations.
  • Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Special projects and adhoc activities
  • Identify and assist in delivering continuous improvement ideas.
  • Work with business teams to help them use technology effectively.
  • Assisting with different project management activities/procedures, ensuring that the processes meet the project deliverables timely and accurately.
  • Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries timely and advance as appropriate
Job Requirements

Education
  • University degree or equivalent
Experience
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in similar job.
  • Strong knowledge of supply procedures and optimization
Skills & Competencies
  • Strong Analytical capabilities; Competition understanding; Strong Planning and organizing skills; Focus on performance/profitability; Time management skills & prioritization capabilities;
  • Ability to understand and respond to changing business demands; Team working skills, with well demonstrated ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams but also be able to work as self-starter; Commitment, positive attitude
  • Expected tenure: 3+years

