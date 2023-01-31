About bp
Job Purpose
A business integration analyst is a key player in facilitating successful business change initiatives across the different areas of the global coke business
To provide commercial, logistics, performance and administrative, support across for integration and simplification of the different areas that support the execution of our global coke strategy
Key Accountabilities
Support Commercial Sales