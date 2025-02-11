Business Integration Manager

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Business Integration Manger at Castrol will play a significant role in delivering the BTC strategy as a key leader of the sub entity in the BTC.

The purpose of the role is to collaborate closely with sub-entity leadership to enhance value, to supervise efficiency and ensure cultural integration of BTC teams with the in-market teams.

As a proxy lead for the sub entity teams in the BTC, the integration manager plays a key role in providing BTC teams the business context and ensuring cultural integration with wider teams. This role requires a credible professional with extensive experience in leading teams and managing process improvement, driving interpersonal culture and change.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Accountable to build, lead, and mentor a high-performing team dedicated to business improvement and innovation. This includes encouraging a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and accountability.

Play a key role in regular performance reviews, and you will provide developmental feedback to help each of the teams in Castrol to grow in role. It is important that you cultivate a culture where each team member takes ownership for their personal growth and seeks out opportunities to improve their skills and knowledge from your coaching.

Maintain close communication with Castrol PU and Functional teams, ensuring any people issues or risks are promptly increased and addressed by the appropriate teams or forums. Supervising the effectiveness of our team sizes and reporting structures is also crucial.

Work with Castrol leadership team to address any challenges that arise. Effective communication and collaboration with sub-entity teams will be critical in ensuring smooth operations and addressing any concerns in a timely manner.

Our organizational initiatives will be led with effective communication, partner alignment, and employee engagement between the Business technology centre and Castrol. Ensuring knowledge management at BTC is essential to lead attrition without impacting operations.

Responsible in Implementing strategies to retain valuable knowledge and skills within the team and help us maintain an inclusive culture and a demeanour of continuous improvement to drive success.

Accountable to develop plans, including impact assessments, training programs, and transition strategies to strengthen the capability at BTC.

Cross-functional teamwork and alignment across departments will be one of the key priorities to ensure we operate in alignment with local/market teams and align with delivering strategic goals for respective capabilities.

Ability to work with Castrol leadership teams and the BTC Transformation Office to identify and execute transformation opportunities at BTC.

Responsible in setting clear objectives, supervising progress, and getting results towards strategic goals.

Integrating change management at BTC with the overall sub-entity and program demonstrating the ability to accept change and adapting to new challenges to stay competitive and achieve our long-term objectives.

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree /MBA

Possessing extensive experience in leading and handling large teams on a global scale, demonstrate the ability to work independently with minimal direction, handle diverse workloads, and maintain confidentiality.

Excel in multi-tasking, prioritization, and possess excellent analytical, interpersonal, presentation, and communication skills.

Deep knowledge of planning, performance management, and control processes, combined with strong business insight and strategic direction.

Ability to influence key partners, building capability, and coaching teams to achieve high performance, fostering collaboration within the Sub-entity and the BTC teams, leading people efficiently.



