Business Integration Manager

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Shift Timing : 4 pm - 1 am (IST)

About the role :

The Business Integration Manger will play an important role in delivering the BTC strategy as a key leader of the sub entity in the BTC. The purpose of the role is to liaise with sub-entity leadership to improve value, to supervise effectiveness and ensure cultural integration of BTC teams with the in-market teams.As a proxy lead for the sub entity teams in the BTC, the integration manager plays a key role in providing BTC teams business context and ensuring cultural integration with wider teams.

This role requires a credible professional with extensive experience in leading teams and managing process improvement, driving organizational culture and change.

Key Accountabilities:

Help build, lead, and mentor a high-performing team dedicated to business improvement and innovation.

Develop a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and accountability.

Encourage team members to take ownership for their personal growth and seek opportunities to improve their skills and knowledge.

Maintain close communication with sub-entity teams, addressing issues or risks appropriately.

Monitor team sizes and reporting structures for effectiveness.

Collaborate with sub-entity leadership teams to address any challenges that arise.

Assist in implementing strategies to retain valuable knowledge and skills within the team to maintain an inclusive culture and an approach of continuous improvement.

Work with sub-entity leadership and BTC Transformation Office to identify and complete transformation opportunities.

Integrate change management at BTC with the overall sub-entity and program.

Accept change and adapt to new challenges to stay competitive and achieve long-term objectives.

Experience & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required /MBA or equivalent experience

Minimum of 10 years of progressive management experience

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Capable of leading without have direct authority; working in a matrix environment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

