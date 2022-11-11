We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Business Intelligence Analyst (SAC)!



Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Be responsible for all aspects of systems administration for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

To maintain system integrity between SAP BPC and SAP SAC

To manage the forecasting process by ensuring the driver-based data is available in SAC in a timely manner

To support a global Castrol and business supply chain with queries, issues, and questions

To be a subject matter expert (SME) in finance, SAP SAC including Digital Boardroom and SAP BPC

To work with the global user community to define and deliver enhancements and improvements to the SAP SAC platform

To gather information and insights by building effective relationships with business partners and other key GBS contributors

To participate and maintain the SAP SAC Super User network

Work with the global team to understand issues and root cause solve on automated loads from JDE/SAP to SAP BPC

Monitor ERP quarterly releases within Nike (SAP)/JDE 9.1 to ensure that there are no issues to automated loads

What You will need to be successful:

2+ years’ experience in related area

Bachelor's or a Master's degree) in finance / IT related area or equivalent experience (system knowledge) required

Intermediate English knowledge, another European language is a plus

Previous experience in SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BPC 11.1 is a plus

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Strong experience in performance management, including forecasts, plan, investigating variances and reporting on results

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency

Strong understanding of SAP ERP

Language and interpersonal skills, Strong communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested