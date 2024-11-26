Business Intelligence SME

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Global Capability Hubs and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The portfolio, control & change SME will be responsible to implement or deliver specific assigned workstream specify below within the portfolio, control & change team.

Support in implementing tools & processes to support projects & CI prioritization, support project delivery, lead Change and Release management, govern & maintain service catalogue.

Support in monitoring and tracking the Ops & Advisory budget, support allocations process, creating financial models to support projects, and tracking/evaluating the ROI of CI-related activities.

Support risk & controls are reviewed and documented. Ensure crisis management and business continuity planning (BCP) are robust & update to date.

This role will be expected to collaborate with all the global operation field leaders, excellence & experience leads, Global solutions owners, or COE to ensure O&A is operate in safe, control and compliance across operations, tools, and projects delivery.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Project Planning

Ensure the project listings are update to date to support project prioritization planning discussion.

Tracking risk and mitigations plan as when highlighted from projects

Ensure Operations & Advisory’s service catalogue are up to date

Project management

Support to Implement and promote tools that will be used for agile project management and performance measurement

Ensure all relevant project documents are complete and document to serve future audit.

Support project activities tracking and follow up as assigned.

Budget management

Maintaining or building required reporting tools in support of budget review process.

Support consolidation and pre-lim analysis on budget, allocation cycle.

Change and Release Management

Lead change & release process. Conduct sessions & documentations to create awareness of the planned change and release.

Control & risk management

Assist in identifying, assessing, and documenting risks across various business functions.

Participate in risk assessment governance forum and ensure risk mitigation plans follow up and completed by respective team.

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of risk management activities, providing recommendations for improvement.

Support manager in assurance reviews for high-risk activities within O&A function.

Engagement with excellence and experience team to discuss various risk and control matters, ensure identified gaps are implemented in the operations.

Ensure risk and control issues are track for closure with updated documentations. Engaging relevant functions, operations lead or business Control representatives as necessary.

Support functional teams during Incident Management process.

Work closely with external auditors, regulators, and other third parties as needed.

Support lead/manager in control transformation projects as required.

Crisis Management & Business Continuity Planning (BCP)

Assist lead/ manager in maintenance of organization's crisis management and business continuity plans, ensuring they are up-to-date and effective.

Support activities during crisis, collaborate and coordinating with relevant collaborators

Additional responsibilities

Recommend plan of work for development, maintenance and improvement of the processes

Recommend (and perform) communication plan of the processes

Decide on model standards (in addition to BP standard)

Decide on the facilitation plan for working with process owners and domain experts

Provide input on process modelling, documentation and visualization tools requirements

Provide input on digitalization of processes

Provide input on knowledge and information organization and management

Qualifications & Experience

Master’s (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience in Finance, Business Administration, Risk Management, or a related field.

5+ years working experience in with significant interaction with HR, Finance and Project Management.

Preferably experience in service management function in BPO or GBS environment

Experience in project management, including requirement gathering & collaborator management.

Strong data analytic skills with data visualization and interpretation

Solid project management skills

Sound Financial analysis

Expertise in control & risk management

Risk & control assurance experience

Strong collaborator management and presentation skills

Good knowledge business in understanding operational processes

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel

Strong leadership skills in managing distributed team

Approaches

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



