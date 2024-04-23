Business Intelligence Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



Key Accountabilities:

Build, publish & upgrade standard reporting framework with appropriate data visualization (Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView) for Cash & Credit teams.

Design and implement VBA macro or small automation as per business needs

Design & implementation of reporting & performance Dashboard (BI, excel, etc.) with insights and visualization.

Participate in the design and improvement of data architecture and reporting systems to improve efficiency and scalability.

Provides reliable data & reporting solutions, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders

Develop and maintain sophisticated SQL queries and scripts to retrieve data efficiently.

Analyze large datasets to identify trends, anomalies, and potential risk factors.

Prepare comprehensive reports and dashboards for key partners, including executives and regulatory agencies.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to understand reporting requirements and deliver actionable insights.

Implement data quality checks and ensure the accuracy and integrity of reporting data.

Stay updated on industry trends, standard methodologies, and regulatory changes related to credit risk reporting.

Provide ad hoc analysis and support to address specific business questions or challenges.

Exposure to Power Apps and Building or updating BI dashboards (at macro and micro level).

Must be able to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) credit risk data from SAP and Big Data sources.

Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



