Business Intelligence Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are looking for an individual with solid background in MIS and data & business analysis who will be able to enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions. You should be analytical, be able to communicate well, have an eye for business and problem-solving proficiency. This is an individual contributor role working as an enabler for the entire function across all geographies and levels of staff. The role will be internal facing & will be largely responsible for internal customers. The incumbent will need to ensure that they provide the Operations team, Senior Leaders, and relevant partners with the encouraged delivery of tasks and data.

The role is a highly pivotal as it will have responsibilities covering WFM, MIS, Data Analytics, and Application improvement in the Customer function. The candidate should be a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to build and manage BI and analytics solutions to convert data from various sources into fit-for-purpose knowledge. The candidate will need to manage HC assessment, capacity plans, hiring & ramp up plans and monthly scorecards where essential. The incumbent should be experienced with Data Analytics, Process improvement, LEAN, Small automations (power query, python data base etc.) and should be able to work with Business Intelligence tools and end-users to build reporting systems that show easy-to-understand data for decision-making. Through reports, analysis, and data visualization they should be an enabler to help solve process/interpersonal challenges.

They must support the improvement of performance and process management through MIS, WFM, Analytics and Dashboard/App/tool development to uphold bp’s Who We Are beliefs. The incumbent must have an “Agile” and “Continuous Improvement” (CI) and Growth mindset to help bp stay ahead of the competition and make a positive impact in the organization.

Key Accountabilities

Should be competent with Design, Build and Deploy power BI solutions and create visualizations and reports for requested projects. Should be able to evaluate and improve existing BI systems, integrate data from different sources and formats to deliver solutions.

Will need to collaborate and work with various teams and collaborators to clearly understand the business needs and be able to render them into technical solutions so that Business and Process leaders will be empowered to make decisions based on facts and insights.

Should have In-depth understanding of database management systems, BI technologies, Knowledge of power queries and working knowledge of MS analytics tool (python working knowledge is helpful). Should be able to maintain and update user documentation as and when required. Should be competent with Data Modelling.

Should have a strong attitude to be perseverant, proactive, take initiatives and be innovative. Must have an Analytical mind with a problem-solving proficiency.

Must have exposure and experience with Six sigma, Lean and Agile methodologies to implement these in day-to-day work and for Continuous Improvement in the tasks delivered.

Must be flexible to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions to support the global operations.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Ability to develop business data dashboards, worksheets, and reporting tools.

Relevant exposure in Programming language expertise (Python, R, SQL).

Experience in web application, dashboard, and report development.

Applicable knowledge of data migration, data warehousing and ETL tools. Familiarity with relational database management systems.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Must have 8-10 years of overall work experience.

Must have 3-5 years of experience in WFM, MIS, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics activities, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau or related roles.

Should have Experience in managing collaborators at various levels. Must be a great teammate and enjoy working with people.

Candidate must possess Perseverance, Analytical skills, Critical thinking skills, Problem-solving skills and be outcome oriented to be successful in this role.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.