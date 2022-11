Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for coordinating, planning, problem solving and implementing all requirements to achieve integration and business results.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement solutions

Evaluate existing components and systems to determine integration requirements

Integration team leadership; mentoring, coaching, and educating team on best practices in integration design and development

Monitor emerging technologies and plan for growth and long-term success of the integration

Manage the integration, analysis and assessment of plans and strategies across multiple projects

Ensure that the final solutions meet organisational needs.

Ensure project integration between T&S (Trading & Shipping), IGP (Integrated Gas & Power). RC&S (regions, cities, and solutions) (regions, corporates & solutions), Light Source bpSA business

Integrate Energy transition customize offers through various bpSA business portfolio's

Ensure Masana strategic integration into bpSA and bp divisions

Accountable for the delivery of Hybrid offer, Gas and Power sector solutions

Drive business integration between bpSA and SOE (State Owned Entities) I.e., CEF (Central Energy Fund), SFF (Strategic Fuel Fund) in the delivery of Renewable energy opportunities

Integration of Sub-Saharan T&S strategy

Education and Experience Required:

Business or commercial tertiary qualifications including post graduate experience

10+ years of business experience in petroleum industry Demonstrated commercial acumen and experience



Skills & Competencies

Understanding and communicating complex technical and commercial issues to the satisfaction of key stakeholders Managing key internal and external stakeholder relationships, addressing their diverse expectations and potentially conflicting agendas, fostering their optimal engagement and contribution to the development and implementation of commercial strategies. Experience in developing and leading effective project interface organizations Experience in the implementation of petroleum industry best practices and Company's systems, processes, and standards Extensive skills in management and leadership, team building, effective communication, conflict resolution and presentation



Grade GResponsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.