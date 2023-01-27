Business Investment Analyst

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The role provides investment decision support to bp’s Customers and Products (C&P) business globally. Through independent oversight the role ensures bp is investing to both perform and transform. The role provides a hands-on oversight for a wide range of investment cases ranging from traditional hydrocarbons to advanced mobility and renewables, requiring significant knowledge and experience in economic evaluation concepts, model development and functional assurance processes.



US - Must be in the Houston or Chicago office 3 days/week

UK - Must be in the London office 3 days/week

Europe - Remote working from home



Key Accountabilities



Support the Customer & Products (C&P) growth agenda, acting as a key member of the organic and inorganic investment project teams in North America.

Provide investment decision support for ATNs (Authority to Negotiate) and FMs (Financial Memorandums). The role supports coordination of the business review process to achieve a quality, unbiased and timely review of investment proposals.

Manage relationships with the Customers and Products (C&P) businesses and provide meaningful input and challenge into the prioritization of business investment.

Provide the necessary support and guidance to business cases as they progress through the BP approved standards.

Act as a commercial consultant supporting new deals, lease renewals, marketing programs, etc.

Lead economic evaluation in line with best practice and Group guidelines.

Create and maintain pre-assured models for allowing for controlled usage by embedded resources.

Provide oversight of functional assurance processes in accordance with Group guidelines, interfacing with Investment Governance where EVP and Board level approvals are required.

Interface with other teams (Group Functions such as Accounting Policy, Tax, and Treasury as well as the Segment head office) as projects are progressed.

Deploy, adapt, and evolve global best practices in region and support the development of a regional C&P Business Investments hub.

Participate in strategy development, benchmarking, and other cross-business interactions.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in business, finance, engineering, or other technical discipline

4+ years of relevant experience

Demonstrable advanced skills in economic modelling concepts (e.g., discounted cash flow analysis, net present value) and application

Strong analytical skills and financial knowledge

Hands-on, can-do attitude in line with bp’s values and behaviors

Strong systems skills and ability to transform processes.

Strong commercial acumen and considerable depth of understanding of financial statements

Ability to prioritize and manage workloads under time pressure.

Ability to quickly digest business context, formulate insights and utilize MI to support project/strategic decisions.

Strong impact, interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to management team while offering sound independent advice on Finance matters and ability to constructively challenge.

Self-starter with the ability to embed a process across several interfaces.

Desirable Criteria

MBA /CPA/CFA Preferred

Python

Previous M&A experience

Coding (VBA / DAX / SQL etc.)

Knowledge of M2M accounting and concepts

Experience in energy industry and renewables

Experience in deal structuring

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.

