Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Business Support Group



About the opportunity

The Business Manager Japan (Executive Office & Communications) role reports to the Head of Country – Japan, Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) and sit in BP Japan K.K.supporting and executing on the deliverables and accountabilities for the Head of Country (HoC).

This role also leads communications and external affairs, working with the relevant counterparties across all entities, including Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), Trading & Shipping (T&S) and Customer & Products (C&P).

This is an individual contributor, with dotted line reporting to the Head of C&EA for Eastern Asia, and will work closely with country business leads on a day-to-day basis.

Responsibilities

Business Manager/ Executive Office

Act as liaison by establishing a positive relationship with local business leaders and other bp senior leaders to gain insight and guidance in support of overall business objectives. Ensure timely communication and alignment among the domestic and regional leadership team members.

Support the HoC for executive visits and lead and assist the HoC in high profile special projects. Building and maintaining a strong working relationship with various executive offices through business advisors and with the heads of executive offices to support them on local and regional issues; anticipate and resolve any potential issues.

Work closely with HoC to manage key relationships through timely preparation of appropriate materials and briefings. Develop and network high quality communications and responses to requests from various bp offices as well as external businesses, organizations and partners.

Develop external stakeholder map and engagement strategy for bp with a focus on new businesses in Japan. Support businesses in building relationships with key stakeholders, including governments, think tanks, business/trade associations, special interest groups etc.

Work with business leads and regulatory affairs teams to lead and coordinate policy advocacy across all businesses.

Provide insights on political and energy policy updates; flag impacts, potential risks, and mitigations.

Communications & External Affairs

Handle bp Japan's website and intranet and lead employee communications for bp Japan.

Work with the head of C&EA Eastern Asia to protect and improve bp’s reputation including acting as crisis communications lead for the country and development of external communication strategy across various platforms such as media engagements and through leadership conferences for group executives and HoC.

Lead in-country C&EA budget.

Provide counsel on social investments in Japan, including community proposals from NOJVs, and ensure compliance to C&EA policies and procedures.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) :

Business, Finance, Communications, Media degree or MBA relevant professional qualification

Strong leadership skills with confident in engaging internal and external stakeholders and able to develop and deliver engagement plans.

Proficient in both Japanese and English, with the ability to convey intricate information in smart, innovative formats to effect real change.

Experience in integrated communications execution, supporting media and speaking engagements.

High integrity, proactive, curious and courageous with detailed approach - willing to experiment, learn and continuously adapt approaches.

Ability to multi-task, adopt quickly to changing circumstances, priorities and respond to dynamic situations.

Experience in the local energy industry in both conventional and decarbonization solutions.

Diplomatic and have influential skills.

Issues and crisis management experience will be desirable.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. We would love to hear from you to request any accommodations!





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



