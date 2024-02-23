Business Manager NSW

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

The Business Manager role (NSW) is an emerging leadership role responsible for the performance and development of between 7-12 bp stores and Store Managers. This is a region-based role which holds direct responsibility for the safety, customer, people, compliance, commercial performance, and brand performance within their allocated region (7-12 locations).

Business Managers are enthusiastic, performance focused leaders that understand success is delivered through embedding a safety, team first culture. With a can-do attitude, willingness to challenge the status quo, and tenacity to succeed, our Business Managers are required adapt to environments where priorities can change rapidly.

This role will report to the Retail Market Manager and will be fully accountable for the operational performance (safety, people, customer, commercial). The Business Manger holds decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ P&C (people & culture) DoA (Delegate of Authority) including:

Oversees the maintenance/ discretionary spend for a cluster of retail stores (7-12)

Collaborates with Store Managers to implement plans relating to local marketing activity to drive localised sales and recruitment attraction campaigns.

Store hire decisions

What you can expect in the role:

Play a pivotal role in the integration of store support & store teams: Actively contribute to region-based meetings and workshops and is a voice to support office on areas for improvement. Undertake engaging store visits to coach our leaders to increase performance and celebrate success.

Actively contribute to region-based meetings and workshops and is a voice to support office on areas for improvement. Undertake engaging store visits to coach our leaders to increase performance and celebrate success. Safety-first culture: Instil a safety culture of empowered employees to achieve zero harm and zero tolerance for non-compliance to agreed policy, process, and procedures. Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethics rules and processes, following procedures and demonstrating strong leadership of values and behaviours to reduce all key high frequency and/or high consequence risks.

Instil a safety culture of empowered employees to achieve zero harm and zero tolerance for non-compliance to agreed policy, process, and procedures. Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethics rules and processes, following procedures and demonstrating strong leadership of values and behaviours to reduce all key high frequency and/or high consequence risks. Customer-excellence: Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer’s front of mind, communicate the importance of exceeding customer service standards and demonstrates this by example – consistency of execution is critical. Seek out opportunities to create memorable experiences for our customers. Maintain knowledge with evolving consumer trends and industry developments in the convenience retail sector.

Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer’s front of mind, communicate the importance of exceeding customer service standards and demonstrates this by example – consistency of execution is critical. Seek out opportunities to create memorable experiences for our customers. Maintain knowledge with evolving consumer trends and industry developments in the convenience retail sector. Performance & results-focus: Be responsible for region-based P/L, making decisions to ensure commercial objectives are achieved. Lead the delivery of business results and performance through instilling consistent execution across people, process, and system workflows within allocated region. Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and activate timely interventions. Provide timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all KPI’s.

Be responsible for region-based P/L, making decisions to ensure commercial objectives are achieved. Lead the delivery of business results and performance through instilling consistent execution across people, process, and system workflows within allocated region. Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and activate timely interventions. Provide timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all KPI’s. Coaching & development: Utilise your retail skills, knowledge, and experience to coach store teams to increase customer revenue and repeat purchase. Facilitate training, adhering to pre-set training procedures to achieve agreed performance standards. Develop your team of Store Managers to ensure team have the skills, knowledge, and capability to grow their careers at bp.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification (desirable) within business, commerce, marketing, finance, human resources.

Demonstrated experience in retail management.

Food Safety Certificate to be obtained

Financial literacy, ability to read and comprehend financial statements & performance dashboards, (P&L, KPI’s) to develop and execute operational plans.

Influencing skills, ability to influence stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as Microsoft office applications,

People leadership experience

Demonstrated experience in completing operational food and safety audits.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



