Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Role: Business Manager QLD

Location: West Brisbane

Direct Reports: 10-15

ROLE OVERVIEW

At bp, we put our stores and customers at the center of everything we do. As a Retail Business Manager in West Brisbane, you’ll lead a team to deliver exceptional experiences across 10-15 bp sites. Together, we’ll meet safety, financial, and operational goals, contributing to bp’s global Reimagine Retail strategy. We are looking for a people-focused leader who brings empathy, authenticity, and purpose to the role!

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Risk Management:

We empower our teams to create a zero-harm environment, working together to ensure everyone’s safety.

You’ll support your teams in following bp’s safety procedures and improving safety culture across all stores.

By setting the example, we’ll make safety second nature and reduce key risk indicators every day.

People Leadership:

We inspire our teams to deliver ‘wow’ moments for every customer!

By creating an environment where everyone feels safe to speak up, we foster trust and collaboration.

We’ll work together to support, coach, and develop store managers and their teams, impacting over 150 bp employees.

Through ongoing performance monitoring and collaboration, we’ll drive continuous improvement that aligns with our customers’ needs and bp’s goals.

We set and achieve sales and cost targets, ensuring we’re contributing to bp’s success.

We’re passionate about connecting with support teams and building relationships that help us reach our shared objectives.

Performance Excellence:

Focusing on people, culture, and customer experience, we’ll keep our stores performing at their best!

Together, we’ll make decisions that drive growth across our territory, optimizing commercial results.

By reaching our C-Store and Food sales targets and identifying new growth opportunities, we’ll take our performance to the next level.

Working with Retail Pricing, we’ll support fuel volume goals and manage costs with a focus on financial discipline.

We’re committed to inspiring continuous improvement through regular performance meetings with store teams.

From exciting partnership rollouts to innovative projects, we’re dedicated to delivering the best experience for our customers!

ABOUT YOU

Education:

A qualification in Marketing, Business, or Customer Experience is a plus, but we value experience in retail and customer service above all.

Experience:

You’re a purpose-driven leader who leads with care and authenticity!

You bring retail operations experience from various industries and a digitally-savvy, forward-thinking perspective.

Food and coffee knowledge would be a great bonus!

What You Bring to the Table:

You build trust with your team, nurturing positive relationships and encouraging everyone around you.

Adaptable and resilient, you’re ready to tackle new challenges with agility.

You’re data-driven, using financial insights to make impactful decisions.

By prioritizing risk management and championing safety, you lead by example and keep our team safe.

You have a growth mindset and see opportunities for improvement everywhere!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This role supports 24/7 operations, so on-call availability may be required.

Travel within the region, including occasional overnight trips, is part of the role.

Equal Opportunity

bp celebrate diversity and inclusion and are committed to crafting an environment where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We welcome candidates from all backgrounds and provide accommodations to ensure a fair and accessible hiring process for all applicants.

If you’re excited about building a customer-first, people-centered retail experience with bp, apply today! We can’t wait to meet you!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Skills:

