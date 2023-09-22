This role is not eligible for relocation

We are looking for Business Mobility Team Leader in C&P Castrol - Marketing & GAM who will lead the Brand, Product Portfolio and Customer/Channel offer development across the business mobility spaces – Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Fleets. You will ensure connectivity across Performance Units, functions eg GSC, Applied Sciences and CVPE

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



What you'll do:

An interesting role with key areas of delivery and accountability across:

Planning,

Maintain deep understanding of industry trends and customer/consumer insights to inform marketing plans, identify business development opportunities and target product development in the CV and Fleet spaces.

Product brand strategies, plans & campaigns for CRB, Vecton & Transmax.

Applied sciences budget proposals for new product and claim development to drive brand growth.

Defining an integrated approach to product brand and channel strategies

Growth plans for achieving targets for CV & Fleets outlined in Castrol Investment Plan

Brand and offer development processes.

Execution

Dual Accountability with PUs for delivering growth targets in CIP for CV – +445ML by 2030

Approve and deliver all new campaigns from brief to execution on CV powerbrands.

Accountable for the CV and Fleet channel offers, customer journey/CX including global management including digital touchpoint/platform management.

Creating new service models and partnerships to increase distribution and gain new customers.

Accountable for product management of the CV product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.

Act as Gatekeeper for all projects in the CV product development pipeline working with cross-functional teams across all five stages to include completion of post-project reviews and lessons learned.

Work with CVPE on best practice from CVPE/M&C, brand management, integrated offers, data integration opportunities, digital innovation and management, or other opportunities to leverage C&P synergies.

Execute and approve all new brand campaigns.

Monitor and approve in country campaigns for CV brands.

Own and update product brand bridges.

Ensure brand assets are protected.

People

Lead the people agenda in business mobility team

Build brand and product management capabilities across Castrol

Build connectivity between different parts of Castrol and BP brands and channel/fleet offers

What you'll bring:

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Extensive experience in B2C and B2B Marketing including international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

Significant experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Demonstrable expertise in Developing a Marketing Strategy

Brand management

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement

Performance monitoring

Marketing Pricing management expertise

An understanding of Castrol Sector, Market, Customers and Competitors

Strong Project & Relationship Management skills



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



