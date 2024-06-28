Business Process Analyst (Finance Master Data)

Job summary

As a Business Process Analyst specializing in finance master data, you will play a crucial role in maintaining the data integrity and accuracy of finance master data across JDE and SAP. Your responsibilities will center on collaborating with diverse stakeholders to uphold data standards, policies and controls, ensuring compliance with high data quality.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the accurate, completeness and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of finance master data records in accordance with SLAs. Maintain compliance with master data freeze period for JDE and SAP.

Collaborate with stakeholders from various disciplines to enforce data standards, policies and controls to ensure compliance with our ERPs (JDE and SAP) and Business Warehouse data standards and processes.

Implement measures to monitor and improve data quality, conduct regular review and resolving data discrepancies promptly.

Assist in project deployments for JDE Finance Master Data, providing resolution for issues as they arise.

Support business operations during key periods (e.g., month end) to facilitate timely reporting and address queries related to JDE master data and general accounting system setup.

Generate detailed data reports to evaluate key quality metrics including completeness, consistency, accuracy and control measures in preventing unauthorised changes.

Identify opportunities for enhancing data management processes and efficiency to support business operations effectively.

Maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders including but not limiting to finance COE and technical support teams.

Build strong relationship with the data user network and ensure they have a thorough understanding of the Data Management change request process.

Ensure rigor in process documentations are in place to reflect operational changes accurately.

Support internal and external audit queries and support ad hoc tasks or projects as needed.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field.

Minimum 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting, data analysis and management in finance or accounting environment.

Proficient in JDE, SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in SAP MDG and maintenance finance data structures /mapping.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel or PowerBI or automation knowledge will be added advantage.

Able to work shift during quarter close or on ad hoc basis whenever required.

Understanding of data governance principles and best practices.

Desirable Criteria

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail, with the ability to interpret complex data sets.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders.

Ability to prioritize workload, work under pressure & meet tight deadlines.

Stay updated with industry best practices and emerging trends in finance master data management.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

