The Business Process Analyst strives to deliver integrity checks and approvals in maintaining Finance Master Data, including the Harmonised Data Set (HDS), Financial Data Structure (FDS) & Chart of Accounts (COA). These controls over the HDS, FDS and COA master data are fundamental to ensure the financial data are accurately reported & adhere to BP Group Accounts, Complex Local Statutory Reporters, Group Tax & the Segment MI teams.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and deactivation of finance master data requests in accordance with SLAs & conduct validations to compliance with the Global Financial Template (GFT), Americas Financial Template (AFT) and Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) data standards & practices.

Understand the context in which data is used within the business & match business requirements to the sources of data within systems as well as end-to-end MDG application system data landscape.

Support Project Deployments on Finance Master Data, FBW loads mappings and resolving issue, when required.

Review and approval of updates to Financial Data Structures (FDS) and associated mapping tables.

Provision of business support at key periods (e.g., month end) to enable timely reporting.

Maintain good working relationships with key stakeholders such as Super Users and Technical support teams.

Educate business users and super users to ensure they fully understand the master data request process, procedures, and principles.

Monitoring to prevent unauthorised changes to global master data.

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Build up a working relationship with the super user network and ensure they fully understand the Data Management change request process.

Review and update policy and procedures when required.

Support internal and external audit queries and support ad hoc tasks or projects as and when required.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or related fields

Minimum 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting, Group & MI reporting

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in SAP MDG and maintenance finance data structures /mapping.

Able to work shift during quarter close and stand by (if needed)

Desirable Criteria

Excellent communication skills, ability to handle conflict & ability to work through complex issues and resolution with key stakeholders.

Ability to prioritize technology, work under stress & meet tight deadlines.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Master Data, SAP FICO, SAP Master Data Governance, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.