Business Process Analyst (Wells)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will collaborate with Manager, Requirements, OMS and Audit in the Wells Solutions function of bp P&O - wells. The main purpose of the role is to work with multi-functional engineering and operations delivery teams in P&O - wells to ensure business processes are designed, developed, and implemented to promote safe operations and help achieve strategic business goals.The role will also contribute towards the digitization within wells, working with the Specialist – Requirements Management and other members of the team.The candidate should have excellent business analysis and process improvement skills to drive and ensure the success of multi-functional initiatives and teams. They should also bring the right balance between a structured approach and agile ways of working.The candidate should be comfortable working in a multi-functional, management systems team and be willing and able to chip in to the team’s overall goals and objectives.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

• Collect and prioritize workflow development and support requests on behalf of business collaborators.

• Analyze already built engineering workflows to find opportunities to simplify/optimize current processes and improve clarity and consistency of information for end users.

• Develop new workflows to drive systematic use across the function and for all categories of activity (e.g., engineering, operations, non-technical processes).

• Develop requirements for management/governance of business process workflows, write user stories to drive continuous improvement, and handle the backlog for all related objectives.

• Support various digital requirements management activities and planned objectives.

• Participate in team program planning and backlog refinement.



Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent

• 4+ years of business analysis and business process workflow modelling experience

• experience with workflow modelling software (e.g., ARIS or similar)

• Experience facilitating design workshops with collaborators and end users to define, document and maintain process workflows.

• Good work ethic, analytical and problem-solving skills and attention to detail

• Experience working with tracking, testing, and collaboration tools like Azure DevOps, Wiki, SharePoint and Teams

• Ability to prioritize tasks and work you're doing

• Ability to influence and work with others to achieve results

• Good communication skills - both written and verbal

• Approaches problems from different perspectives to suggest and implement solutions

• Takes accountability for delivering on commitments; owns mistakes and uses them as opportunities for learning and development.



Preferred Qualifications

• Proficient practitioner with agile methodologies

• Expertise with MS Word appropriate for technical writing and documentation

• Previous experience with requirements management tools (e.g., IBM DOORs or similar)

• Previous experience within a Data Governance environment

• Solid understanding of IT standards and best practices

• Good interpersonal and presentation skills; communicates complicated matters in a simple, structured way

• Strong EQ and ability to engage others in a manner that brings forth the best ideas and commitment; generates candor and constructive dialog; and is comfortable with uncomfortable discussions.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.