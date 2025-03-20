Entity:Customers & Products
It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.
Join our Team and advance your career as Business Projects Manager!
The role is for Egyptian nationals only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.
Role purpose:
The purpose of this role is to lead, manage or input to specific projects and activities on behalf of META (Middle East, Turkiye, Central Asia, Africa). You will be leading day-to-day operational and tactical aspects of projects of strategic significance, including minimising exposure and risk.
In this role you will:
Lead and manage projects which support the strategic aims of the business.
Proactively anticipate issues/barriers and project risk, identifying solutions and appropriate actions before problems can intensify.
Be highly skilled at writing Financial Memorandums, including financial frameworks, managing project budgets, and following up on project metrics.
Effectively establish, manage and lead project governance structure. Independently track project progress against schedule and monitor against quality standards. Deliver projects in scope, on time, on budget.
Actively seek out and secure stakeholder engagement at all levels in the organisation and act on advice from the project sponsors and leadership.
Apply Project Management techniques and tools with rigour.
Work closely with the Portfolio manager to ensure that project management processes are consistently embedded and applied within our organization.
You will need to be successful in:
Relevant degree and 10+ years experience
Substantial business operational experience and a strong commercial acumen
Experience of managing end-to-end projects and working on transformation projects
Experience of using project management tools such as ADO, MS Planner, Kanbanize
Fluency in English and Arabic; French language knowledge is an advantage
Demonstrated understanding of product life cycle management
Ability to manage conflicting priorities and dealing with ambiguity
Ability to engage, build relationships with and influence senior leadership and key stakeholders
Experience in the following fields is an advantage: lubricants, consulting, FMCG
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Projects, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Managing strategic partnerships, Project Budget Management, Project Leadership, Project Management, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management
