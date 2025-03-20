This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team and advance your career as Business Projects Manager!

The role is for Egyptian nationals only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

Role purpose:

The purpose of this role is to lead, manage or input to specific projects and activities on behalf of META (Middle East, Turkiye, Central Asia, Africa). You will be leading day-to-day operational and tactical aspects of projects of strategic significance, including minimising exposure and risk.

In this role you will:

Lead and manage projects which support the strategic aims of the business.

Proactively anticipate issues/barriers and project risk, identifying solutions and appropriate actions before problems can intensify.

Be highly skilled at writing Financial Memorandums, including financial frameworks, managing project budgets, and following up on project metrics.

Effectively establish, manage and lead project governance structure. Independently track project progress against schedule and monitor against quality standards. Deliver projects in scope, on time, on budget.

Actively seek out and secure stakeholder engagement at all levels in the organisation and act on advice from the project sponsors and leadership.

Apply Project Management techniques and tools with rigour.

Work closely with the Portfolio manager to ensure that project management processes are consistently embedded and applied within our organization.

You will need to be successful in:

Relevant degree and 10+ years experience

Substantial business operational experience and a strong commercial acumen

Experience of managing end-to-end projects and working on transformation projects

Experience of using project management tools such as ADO, MS Planner, Kanbanize

Fluency in English and Arabic; French language knowledge is an advantage

Demonstrated understanding of product life cycle management

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and dealing with ambiguity

Ability to engage, build relationships with and influence senior leadership and key stakeholders

Experience in the following fields is an advantage: lubricants, consulting, FMCG

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Projects, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Managing strategic partnerships, Project Budget Management, Project Leadership, Project Management, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.