Business Security Manager - North America

ROLE SYNOPSIS
Sitting within Technology, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and manage security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.
The Business Security Manager’s role exists to deliver risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all relevant businesses to ensure security is properly implemented in accordance with bp’s requirements.
Within bp, this role is viewed as the first level of leadership and reporting to and guided by the Regional Senior Security Manager (RSSM), will provide management and direction to all Business Security Representatives (BSR) within the region and help to ensure the delivery of an outstanding security function. In addition to normal security duties across the region, the RCSM will be an integral part of the Regional Security Leadership Team and there will be opportunities to lead on projects which have a regional and possibly global-level remit. Where directed by the RSSM, the RCSM will act as the main point of contact for business leadership in the region.
This role will include travel requirements within US and Canada.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in Science, Liberal Arts or other related subject areas.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Information Security, Leadership, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Project Management, Security policies and practices, Security Risk, Security risk assessment and planning, Security Risk Management, Workplace violence awareness and response
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.