Business Security Manager - North America

Technology



HSSE Group



Sitting within Technology, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and manage security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.

The Business Security Manager’s role exists to deliver risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all relevant businesses to ensure security is properly implemented in accordance with bp’s requirements.



Within bp, this role is viewed as the first level of leadership and reporting to and guided by the Regional Senior Security Manager (RSSM), will provide management and direction to all Business Security Representatives (BSR) within the region and help to ensure the delivery of an outstanding security function. In addition to normal security duties across the region, the RCSM will be an integral part of the Regional Security Leadership Team and there will be opportunities to lead on projects which have a regional and possibly global-level remit. Where directed by the RSSM, the RCSM will act as the main point of contact for business leadership in the region.

This role will include travel requirements within US and Canada.

Provide security leadership and technical expertise to all businesses in the region that do no not have a full time Security Manager. To work closely with those business units that do not have a dedicated security manager or representative and to ensure the relevant security processes are implemented and working in line with bp security risk management process.

Communicate complex security risk management topics to collaborators across multiple functions.

The RCSM will be a member of the North America Security Leadership Team. In particular to shape and drive the development of security processes, solutions and projects across the region and to take the lead on security projects which the Regional Security Senior Manager (RSSM) North America will from time-to-time delegate as required as well as providing support to other Security Managers as necessary.

Serve as the Team Leader for bp America’s Workplace Violence Management Team. As part of this develop

Take the lead on wider security issues across the relevant businesses in the region. To provide management oversight and reporting of security issues which occur across the cluster which may be of importance or relevance to bp operations.

Provide security input on critical projects across the region. Particularly to work with teams delivering projects in the relevant businesses and ensure the appropriate bp security input and oversight.

Provide leadership and management of the Business Security Representatives (BSRs) network. Provide detailed technical security advice to ensure the required barrier strength is maintained and risk is mitigated in accordance with risk appetite.

In coordination with the ISC Intelligence Senior Manager develop a detailed understanding of the threat picture which applies to bp’s businesses.

Deliver Security Risk Management for all applicable sites and business activities for each business within the region. To work with the BSRs and assist with and oversee the completion of Security Risk Assessments and associated management plans, in order to help build and provide data for the bp security risk picture.

Deliver day to day self-verification across the businesses in the region. In particular to work with the BSRs and provide an independent view of security for sites across the cluster in order to assure security barriers are implemented in accordance to threat and bp’s policy.

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in Science, Liberal Arts or other related subject areas.

Minimum five years’ proven experience in handling multiple high-level collaborators from various functions and organizations.

Experienced and comfortable participating in local and regional level leadership team meetings.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate complex security risk management topics to collaborators across multiple functions.

Able to speak and write English to a native standard with an emphasis on persuasive writing.

Strong leadership capabilities and experience in leading complex projects.

Superb communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to quickly build and maintain relationships.

Minimum 5 years of experience working in international organizations and/or multinational companies.

Experience of interacting with senior level leaders and successfully influencing discussions.

Extensive experience in developing policies, protocols, and exercising training to ensure compliance and preparedness.

Experienced with the creation of budgets, cases to support expenditure, & capital project management

Experience in leading security of international/multinational organization/company.

Experience of working with international agencies.

Have additional language proficiency.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Information Security, Leadership, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Project Management, Security policies and practices, Security Risk, Security risk assessment and planning, Security Risk Management, Workplace violence awareness and response



