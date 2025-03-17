Business Standardization Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The primary purpose of the role is to work with well solutions so that standardized digital tools are developed, maintained and enhanced to promote the safe, efficient, and effective operations that enable wells to achieve its strategic business goals.

The role also includes supporting the digitization of workflows. This includes managing digital tools and capturing data in support of data foundations while accessing systems, SharePoint sites, and Power Apps so that workflows are digitally synchronized and digitally connected.

The candidate needs to be self-motivated and willing to take ownership of their work. They should be comfortable working in a diverse, multidisciplinary team and be willing and able to contribute to the team’s overall goals and objectives

What you will deliver:

Work with wells stakeholders to develop and manage existing Power BI and PowerApp applications.

Data entry, data quality, and data validation.

Supports wells in various data verification requests and visualizations.

Builds and maintains strong relationships with the technology organizations as well as within wells solutions

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years of experience with maintaining and managing databases

Must have experiences/skills:

Coding experience and PowerBI / PowerApps development experience

Strong work ethic, analytical and problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Experience working with tracking, testing, and collaboration tools like Azure DevOps, SharePoint, and Teams

Ability to influence and work with others to achieve results

Strong communication skills - both written and verbal

Approaches problems from different perspectives to suggest and implement solutions

Takes accountability for delivering on commitments; owns mistakes and uses them as opportunities for learning and development

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

