Entity:Trading & Shipping
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Profile
The Business Support Lead will organize and coordinate administrative duties in the office and ensure that the office operates efficiently and smoothly. The purpose of the role is to create and maintain a pleasant work environment, ensuring high levels of organizational effectiveness, communication, and safety.
Responsibilities
Overseeing general office operation.
Manning the reception, answering phone calls, receiving visitors and providing them with general support.
Coordinating appointments and meetings, and managing staff calendars and schedules.
Coordinating domestic and international travel, including flight, hotel, and car rental reservations.
Purchasing and managing office supplies and equipment and maintaining proper stock levels.
Maintaining the office condition and arranging necessary maintenance and repairs.
Managing contracts and relationships with office vendors and service providers including the office facility managers, cleaning, catering, and security.
Overseeing invoice management, managing vendor relationships, ensuring timely payments, monitoring cash flow, maintaining accurate financial records, and implementing effective systems and processes for vendor account payable reconciliations prior to the approval of the Country Manager.
Responsible for counterparty due diligence for office vendors
Planning in-house and off-site activities including parties, celebrations, and conferences.
Ensuring compliance of staff and visitors with all required health and safety protocols including COVID-19 safety protocols
Providing support to the office of the Country Manager.
Supervising, mentoring, training, and coaching any junior office staff and delegating assignments to ensure maximum productivity.
Managing and resolving vendor complaints and ensuring compliance.
Overseeing the creation, maintenance, and organization of records (physical and electronic) of bp Ghana in line with bp records management systems. This includes implementing data management policies and procedures for recordkeeping, storing documents, and retrieving records when needed.
Ensuring staff members follow company policies and procedures.
Responsible for employee health and wellness activities.
Any other assignments related to the above that may from time to time be required.
Requirements
A bachelor degree.
Excellent computer skills, including a high degree of proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work.
Attention to detail and problem solving skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong organizational and planning skills in a fast-paced environment.
A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements.
Work experience in a similar role will be an advantage.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.