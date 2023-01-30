Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Business Support Representative

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

First point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Manage the invoice amendments, manual or consignment invoices, monitor invoice errors

Validate and control all invoicing requests from Company Policies point of view

Ensure that Delegation of Authority is in place for any correction or manual invoice

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Proactively resolve key account customer issues

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in customer service/order management/other logistics area

Relevant customer service or business support experience

Experience in using MS Office application

Great stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested