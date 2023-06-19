Site traffic information and cookies

Business Systems Analyst - HSE

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064649
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provides day-to-day support of the HSE Performance & Business Systems products

  • Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems & technical applications

  • Actively supports HSE processes and tools including, but not limited to, Power Bi, Power Apps, and Power Automate

  • Collaborates with stakeholders across the organization to ensure continuity of requirements

  • Continuously reassess priorities and support HSE leadership teams with special initiatives/projects

  • Aid in the analysis, testing, and support of Microsoft PowerPlatform solutions

  • Develop and distribute documentation (requirements, recommendations, technical analysis, etc.) on platform usage

  • Troubleshoot PowerPlatform issues; document solutions, and work towards resolutions with respective personnel

Essential Education and Experience:

  • Relevant HSE, Technology, or operational experience 10+ years

  • Experience with Microsoft Power Platform

  • Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with different teams to build a sustainable safety culture.

  • Proven experience project managing and developing and implementing actionable, measurable solutions

  • Basic programming and/or scripting skills 

  • Proven experience in creating, managing, and optimizing systems across a distributed business

  • Proven experience in relationship management, including partnering with and influencing internal stakeholders, both in person and virtually

  • Experience working in a virtual team environment

  • Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$183,000

 
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

