Business Systems Analyst - HSE

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting product development and support for HSE & Carbon including development of new products and test methods, using sound technical capabilities to report on. This role is a technical business systems analyst that works to support our HSE business unit.

Production & Operations



Research & Technology Group



Responsible for supporting product development and support for HSE & Carbon including development of new products and test methods, using sound technical capabilities to report on. This role is a technical business systems analyst that works to support our HSE business unit.



Provides day-to-day support of the HSE Performance & Business Systems products

Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems & technical applications

Actively supports HSE processes and tools including, but not limited to, Power Bi, Power Apps, and Power Automate

Collaborates with stakeholders across the organization to ensure continuity of requirements

Continuously reassess priorities and support HSE leadership teams with special initiatives/projects

Aid in the analysis, testing, and support of Microsoft PowerPlatform solutions

Develop and distribute documentation (requirements, recommendations, technical analysis, etc.) on platform usage

Troubleshoot PowerPlatform issues; document solutions, and work towards resolutions with respective personnel

Relevant HSE, Technology, or operational experience 10+ years

Experience with Microsoft Power Platform

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with different teams to build a sustainable safety culture.

Proven experience project managing and developing and implementing actionable, measurable solutions

Basic programming and/or scripting skills

Proven experience in creating, managing, and optimizing systems across a distributed business

Proven experience in relationship management, including partnering with and influencing internal stakeholders, both in person and virtually

Experience working in a virtual team environment

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$183,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



