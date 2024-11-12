Business Transformation Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Please note that this is a 2-year fixed term position to support a transformation project.

Purpose of the role

Within bp our Mobility Convenience & Midstream (MC&M) business is seeking a motivated individual ready to take the next step in their career in business transformation. Ideally, you will have worked across various Transformation projects and now keen, to step up and join our Transformation journey.

Are you passionate about driving change and improving operational efficiency? We’re looking for a motivated Business Transformation & Projects Lead to join our Melbourne team. Reporting to the Head of Transformation, you will play a key role in implementing strategic improvements across the organization.

Key Accountabilities

Project Planning: Lead the end-to-end project lifecycle from planning to execution, supervising budgets, timelines, and risk management

Project Management: Collaborate with teams to track and manage transformation projects, addressing schedule issues, managing critical paths, and mitigating risks.

Stakeholder Management : Work with the businesses to help develop and implement business transformation, focusing on improving processes, reducing costs, and enhancing quality

Communication: Facilitate clear communication and support during transitions to ensure smooth implementation of projects

Change Management: Implement a change management strategy with consideration to culture and ways of working

Working with the team you will be part of the solution and take a hands-on role in delivering the projects and implementing the changes

Essential Skills and Experience

A strong self-starter who is versatile and able to meet deadlines, demonstrating outstanding organisational skills. Full of energy and always looking for ways to identify opportunities and drive improvements in the business.

Strong skills in project management, with a focus on business transformation

Experience in managing cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact outcomes

Expertise in change management and the ability to navigate organisational dynamics

Experience in an operations or transformation role and be looking for the next step in your career to drive real change in an organisation from the ground up.

Demonstrated analytical skills, including data analysis and manipulation, paired with highly developed business acumen and strategic thinking.

Benefits of working with us

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and additional fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

