Bp Castrol is looking for Business Transformation Analyst to support the development and execution of change and communication plans to drive employee engagement and alignment with the new operating model. This role will be responsible for managing operational aspects of the transformation, including communication materials, reporting, tracking, and administrative tasks related to transformation projects.

This is fixed -term employment with duration of 24 month with possibility of further extension.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Support business transformation initiatives, ensuring execution aligns with strategic priorities.

Maintain tracking tools and KPIs, ensuring transparency and performance measurement.

Collaborate with commercial, finance, and operations teams to identify efficiency and cost-saving opportunities.

Support the delivery of change and communication activities, ensuring alignment with business objectives and transformation priorities.

Work closely with senior leaders and P&C teams to ensure change initiatives are effectively communicated and implemented.

Maintain and track headcount, governance, and reporting processes.

Ensure transparency of transformation milestones and activities by updating tracking tools.

Support program governance by monitoring risks, dependencies, and progress across transformation initiatives.

Collect and analyze feedback to measure the effectiveness of change and communication activities, identifying areas for improvement.

Provide administrative support to transformation programs, ensuring timely and efficient reporting.

Collaborate with internal communication teams to deliver messages in a structured and impactful way.​

Education:

Minimum Graduate calibre.

Degree in Business / P&C related subject desirable.

Experience:

Bachelor's degree in business or a related field.

Strong analytical skills with experience in tracking and reporting program progress.

Strong proficiency in Excel, data management, and reporting tools.

Experience in change management, internal communications, or transformation programs.

Ability to manage multiple tasks under tight deadlines.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work with senior stakeholders.

Prior experience in project management or PMO roles is an advantage.

Skills and competencies:

Detail-oriented & organized – ability to manage reporting, governance, and administrative tasks effectively.

Communication & storytelling – ability to craft and deliver impactful internal messages.

Project & stakeholder management – ability to coordinate across multiple teams and ensure alignment.

Problem-solving & adaptability – able to work in a fast-paced, evolving environment.

Collaboration & relationship-building – strong interpersonal skills to work effectively with diverse teams.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



