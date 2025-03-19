Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Bp Castrol is looking for Business Transformation Lead who will be responsible for leading the development and execution of change and communication strategies that drive employee understanding, engagement, and commitment to the new operating model. This role will also ensure robust program management, governance, and stakeholder engagement to support the successful transformation of the organization.

This is fixed -term employment with duration of 24 month with possibility of further extension.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive business transformation initiatives, ensuring alignment with strategic, commercial, and operational priorities.

Embed KPIs and performance metrics to track and maximize the impact of transformation on business outcomes.

Ensure digital adoption and process optimization, working closely with functional teams.

Partner with commercial, finance, and operations teams to enhance efficiency, cost optimization, and revenue growth.

Lead cross-functional collaboration, equipping leadership with tools and insights to sustain transformation.

Identify and mitigate risks, ensuring smooth execution and measurable results.

Develop and implement a change and communications strategy to support transformational change, ensuring employee alignment with strategic priorities.

Act as a trusted advisor to senior leaders by providing expert guidance on change management, communication channels, messaging, and stakeholder engagement.

Establish and oversee governance frameworks, ensuring effective tracking of program milestones, risks, and dependencies in transformation tools.

Lead and coordinate cross-functional teams to implement transformation activities, ensuring continuous improvement and efficiency in program execution.

Drive alignment and engagement across leadership by equipping them with communication materials, coaching, and best practices for change leadership.

Collaborate with P&C, business leaders, and transformation teams to ensure smooth execution of change initiatives.

Measure and assess the effectiveness of change and communication initiatives, identifying areas for improvement.

Support PMO in tracking financial benefits from transformation initiatives and ensure alignment with business objectives.

Proactively identify roadblocks and risks, working with stakeholders to resolve challenges and maintain project momentum.​

Education:

Minimum Graduate calibre. A degree in Business related subject desirable, MBA or post-graduate qualification is a plus.

Experience:

Experience in change management, transformation programs, and internal communications.

Strong background in program and project management, with the ability to drive governance and performance monitoring.

Proven experience partnering with senior leaders and influencing stakeholders at various levels.

Ability to manage complexity and ambiguity while driving strategic change.

Strong business acumen with an understanding of operational priorities and strategic alignment.

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis and Excel.

Excellent communication, storytelling, and interpersonal skills.

Skills and competencies:

Strategic thinking & planning – ability to translate business objectives into actionable change programs.

Leadership & coaching – ability to guide, educate, and coach managers on their role as change leaders.

Project & stakeholder management – ability to work cross-functionally and drive transformation initiatives with rigor.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



