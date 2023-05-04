Business Transformation Lead – North Sea

Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

The role of the Business transformation team is to drive change and programs in the business in order to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and business outcomes. We drive the quality and coherence of P&O transformation by:

Facilitating the delivery of P&O’s long-term strategy into a business.

Optimizing the operating model, which is how we have configured P&O capabilities to consistently execute and deliver business outcomes.

Facilitating the deployment and revision of the core business processes that underpin the P&O operating model.

Facilitate the deployment or revision products and processes to leverage opportunities to improve the competitiveness of the business

Supporting the culture shifts required for a successful transformation.

Optimizing agile ways of working into daily business operations.

What you will deliver

The Business Transformation Lead role sits in the business reporting to the VP Transformation Implementation:

Links transformation agendas across agile, centralization, digital and technology in ONE transformation program

Delivers and monitor the re-invent BP operating model within the sub-entity

Track contribution of transformation initiatives to delivery of value

Set priorities for agile coaches in sub-entity, connecting agile progress to business value

Integrates transformation programs and timelines across other Regions / Refineries / Enablers

Co-develop shared products and elements with the transformation leads in P&O

Link with other entity transformation leads contributing to strong learning across BP

Drives the development of strong relationships with key internal stakeholders, and collaborates to share best practice and align processes and approaches across the region.

Ensures personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Safety Leadership Principles and Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful

Track record in identifying and driving efficiency and/or performance improvement

Track record in leading / driving change – e.g organizational effectiveness, process improvement, behavioural shifts

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Strong track record in stakeholder engagement, strong integrator across disciplines.

Comfortable working through ambiguity; able to work in situations where the product or process is not clear/developed and a drive clear way forward.

Able to communicate at all levels of P&O

Comfortable in bringing healthy challenge to existing ways of working, seeking alternatives and advocating new and different solutions

Ability to synthesize complex information into easily interpretable solutions (e.g. to simplify business processes or rationalize waste / inefficiency.

General business acumen and knowledge of P&O workflows, systems, and tools (e.g. Activity Integration, Cost Management)

It would be beneficial if you also have:

Change Management Skills / Accreditation

Track record in the application and improvement of the Operating Model / Agile work methods in your Business / Enabler

Experience in improving digital solutions / digital transformation

Experience in large scale product or program management

