Business Transformation Senior SME

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Business Transformation Manager will play a crucial role in driving and implementing key projects including commercial and organizational changes and ensuring program strategic objectives are met via excellence in project design and execution. This role will be part of the Castrol Business Transformation and will collaborate closely with various teams, including Castrol PU’s and Functions, to lead and support transformation initiatives!

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead and handle end-to-end transformation projects, including planning, execution, and monitoring of progress.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to inspire change and ensure successful implementation of transformation initiatives.

Identify areas for improvement and develop strategies to optimize business processes.

Conduct detailed analysis of business operations, identify gaps, and propose innovative solutions.

Monitor and evaluate the efficiency of transformation initiatives, adjusting as necessary.

Lead the development and execution of strategic transformation initiatives to drive business growth and efficiency improvements.

Facilitate cross-functional teams to identify and implement process improvements, leveraging technology and innovative solutions to enhance operational effectiveness.

Design and implement change management strategies to ensure smooth adoption of new processes and systems across the organization.

Develop and manage comprehensive project plans, including timelines, milestones, risk assessments, and budget forecasts, to ensure successful implementation of transformation projects.

Analyse current business processes and performance metrics to identify areas for improvement and develop data-driven recommendations for senior management.

Monitor and report on the progress of transformation initiatives, including the achievement of key milestones and the realization of intended business benefits.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess the outcomes of transformation projects, identify lessons learned, and integrate findings into future initiatives for continuous improvement

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in business, management, or a related field.

Demonstrated capability in managing complex projects in global, matrix organizations

Experience in communications management

Experience of working within agile teams is an advantage

Background in strategic planning and project management experience.

Hands-on experience leading change initiatives demonstrated record of improving processes and driving organizational change. business transformation.

Role demands a blend of practical experience in managing cross-functional teams and a deep understanding of how to navigate and implement change within complex business environments.

Skills & Competencies

Multiple years of experience in project management or business transformation roles.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills to effectively engage and work with cross-functional teams.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Proven track record of successfully driving and implementing business transformation initiatives.

Ability to adapt to change and thrive in a fast-paced environment

Confident in working with initial ambiguity and moving to recommendations, agreement and action

Courage to make recommendations considering conflicting stakeholder viewpoints and hold others to account for delivering on the agreed course of action

Performance monitoring

Project & Relationship Management



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, End-to-End Project Management, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Team Management, Project Transitions, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.