Business Transformation and Engagement Manager

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147388BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

GBS Transformation and Business Engagement Lead based in Chicago, delivering best in class, end to end customer care for today and the future M&C business strategic vision. The role holds accountability for the internal stakeholder relationship management across M&C Americas, Fuel Supply and Midstream, bp-pulse, GBS Pune and Hungary.
This will include recommendations to improve processes through discovery and continuous improvement, or ways of working throughout the customer experience journey. This role will work closely with cross functional teams that are connected by activity within the customer experience team in M&C Americas and GBS Pune. It is the responsibility of the Business Transformation and Engagement Manager to provide support to the GBS M&C Americas Team Lead in Pune and Senior Management.

Accountabilities

  • Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business
  • Local strategy engagement, ITK of integrated customer care with 3rd party strategic partnerships
  • Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams
  • Working with I&E on system integration opportunities, changes and updates enabling stability and improvements
  • Point of escalation and ownership for critical daily incidents impacting customers
  • Ownership of aligned target SLAs, process improvements, performance management of the customer experience
  • Leading best practice providing seamless customer care experience
  • Work closely and provide support to Pune Customer Care GBS Leads
  • Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies
  • Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition
  • Ownership of delivery for invoice accuracy and resolution targets
  • Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Key Challenges

  • Working within a fast-paced, dynamic environment within the business, handling rapid change
  • Responding to a variety of requests, have the ability and flexibility to manage competing demands and tight deadlines as well as shifts in priorities
  • Working across time-zones
  • Managing communications to multiple stakeholders and ensuring information is timely and fit for purpose
  • Creating and maintaining relationships with internal stakeholders, including cross-functional SME network
  • Proactive management of multiple stakeholder relationships ensuring mutual early engagement across impacting business initiatives
Essential Education and Experience
  • Tertiary qualified Degree Business Administration
  • Global Business Services Diploma or greater
  • Previous experience in Customer Support within an organisation that is either of: 100+ Customer Service agents, or operates a hybrid onshore/offshore services business
  • Previous experience supporting B2B customers and customer facing business teams
  • Experience in Energy or associated industries is highly desirable
  • Strong relationship capability and collaborative working mindset
  • Ability to communicate and triage complex issues within systems and teams
  • Previous cross-business experience in and Contact Centre operations Experience desirable
  • Microsoft Office skills
  • Salesforce – Strong to Expert
  • SAP
  • PowerBI

