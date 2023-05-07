GBS Transformation and Business Engagement Lead based in Chicago, delivering best in class, end to end customer care for today and the future M&C business strategic vision. The role holds accountability for the internal stakeholder relationship management across M&C Americas, Fuel Supply and Midstream, bp-pulse, GBS Pune and Hungary.

This will include recommendations to improve processes through discovery and continuous improvement, or ways of working throughout the customer experience journey. This role will work closely with cross functional teams that are connected by activity within the customer experience team in M&C Americas and GBS Pune. It is the responsibility of the Business Transformation and Engagement Manager to provide support to the GBS M&C Americas Team Lead in Pune and Senior Management.



Accountabilities

Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Activity will range from, but not limited to: Billing, AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Stocks and I&E related matters

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Follow bp’s strategic vision and build a plan to change ways of working – setting up the Governance structures for successful transition

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Create transparency of GBS DS&T projects and impact on the US based customer, leading the acceptance criteria for any outcomes which would have an impact on the customer, including efficiencies

Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams

Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams

Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams

Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams

Education on US business and its customers and awareness through structured business knowledge back into GBS teams

Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Interface between GBS and the businesses overall strategy, integration of potential acquisitions as well as GBS activities within the business

Responding to a variety of requests, have the ability and flexibility to manage competing demands and tight deadlines as well as shifts in priorities

Responding to a variety of requests, have the ability and flexibility to manage competing demands and tight deadlines as well as shifts in priorities

Essential Education and Experience

Previous experience in Customer Support within an organisation that is either of: 100+ Customer Service agents, or operates a hybrid onshore/offshore services business

Previous experience in Customer Support within an organisation that is either of: 100+ Customer Service agents, or operates a hybrid onshore/offshore services business

Previous experience in Customer Support within an organisation that is either of: 100+ Customer Service agents, or operates a hybrid onshore/offshore services business

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.