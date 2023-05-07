GBS Transformation and Business Engagement Lead based in Chicago, delivering best in class, end to end customer care for today and the future M&C business strategic vision. The role holds accountability for the internal stakeholder relationship management across M&C Americas, Fuel Supply and Midstream, bp-pulse, GBS Pune and Hungary.
This will include recommendations to improve processes through discovery and continuous improvement, or ways of working throughout the customer experience journey. This role will work closely with cross functional teams that are connected by activity within the customer experience team in M&C Americas and GBS Pune. It is the responsibility of the Business Transformation and Engagement Manager to provide support to the GBS M&C Americas Team Lead in Pune and Senior Management.
Accountabilities