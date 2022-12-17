Business Writer, US

Job summary

One of bp’s Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team’s core communication channels is ‘In the Know’ (also known as ITK). ITK is a daily news email sent to approximately 40,000 bp colleagues and partners. Every day, a small in-house team researches and writes stories for ITK so that readers benefit from receiving a summary of bp and energy industry news delivered directly to their inbox!

We are looking for a skilled US-based writer to join the ITK team, which is made up of two full-time London-based writers and this person. The successful candidate will be located in Houston, Chicago, or Washington, DC.

Key accountabilities:

Develop written content that covers internal and external news from bp and the wider energy industry in ITK’s ‘smart brevity’ format, focusing both on immediate stories to run in the next day’s edition and longer-term pieces. Smart brevity is a concise format that’s used by a range of news brands and journalists to quickly and clearly communicate essential news and explain its impact on readers.

Collaborate with bp C&EA colleagues and business leaders to capture input, agree on messaging and seek approvals before stories are published.

Attend events, webcasts and townhalls-style meetings to report back key findings for stories.

Search for news pieces across multiple media to select the most relevant to appear in ITK.

Research trends across key areas to bp and in the wider energy industry.

About you:

You have an insatiable appetite for information, being the first to know and sharing the highlights of that information with others. You must have experience in communications/public relations or journalism in the energy industry – either in-house, freelance or for an energy consultancy.You'll enjoy a challenge as it's likely to be a steep learning curve, using your incredible research skills to learn about new topics at short notice so you're able to write knowledgably about them.Candidates must be prepared to work flexible hours. A typical week will be around 40 hours, but work may extend past 5pm. Occasional weekend work may be required to prepare for business announcements that need to be communicated in Monday morning’s edition.

Other skills we are looking for:

Excellent writing skills, particularly taking complex business information and converting it into easily understood messages for different audiences in different regions.

The ability to operate and thrive in a fast paced, complex environment, sometimes with limited information or access to key individuals.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask and to plan for both the next day’s edition as well as weeks ahead.

The ability to prioritize to enable balancing of workload with the thoughtful and respectful management of the expectations of multiple partners.

Strong teamwork, and networking skills are a must to forge positive relationships at all levels within bp.

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!