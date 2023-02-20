Business Writer, US

Job summary

bp’s communications & external affairs (C&EA) team works to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for our organization. We do this by engaging society and our own staff to communicate our purpose and progress on business priorities and our net zero ambition. A significant part of this work is advocating for well-designed climate policies at the state and federal level.



We are seeking a Business Writer for our US Content & Creative Communications team, to be based in Washington, DC; Houston; or Chicago. This role reports to the Head of Content & Creative Communications.



This role is primarily focused on developing written content for internal and external use; leading copyediting for bp America’s corporate report; drafting and editing bp America business and state factsheets; developing social media content; and managing an internal message bank to ensure clear and consistent messaging across C&EA.

Key accountabilities:

Business writing: The role’s primary focus is on developing written content in support of bp’s business priorities, net zero ambition, strategy, campaigns and reputation – including Smart Brevity-style articles for bp’s internal “In the Know” (ITK) newsletter. This role will be the primary backup for the main US ITK newsletter writer and will contribute one story per day at a minimum.

US message bank: Maintains clear, consistent messaging for executives, C&EA colleagues, and US businesses, ensuring alignment with bp Centre (most especially surrounding bp’s net zero ambition and aims).

Corporate report: Contribute to drafting and lead copy editing of the bp US Impact Report, helping to coordinate product through approvals to publication.

Narrative development: Collaborate with bp communications & external affairs colleagues and others on messaging, narrative development and storytelling.

Fact-finding and due diligence: Maintain command of multiple data points and sources of information while navigating complex approvals processes to deliver content while retaining factual accuracy and rigor, particularly with management of internal message bank/content toolkit.

Relationship and project management: Prioritization to enable the balancing of workload with the thoughtful and respectful management of the expectations and requirements of multiple customers.

Social media: Works with Social Media Advisor to craft compelling social and digital media content. Will also serve as backup on social media community management.

Supports other DC and business communications activities as assigned.

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 5 years in a communications or policy role, with evidence of leading communications/writing projects from concept to completion using various tools and solutions.

Strong creative and storytelling skills with the ability to collaborate across a large, matrixed and highly relationships-oriented organization.

Excellent coordination, communication, project management and networking skills; proven analytical, problem solving and budget management skills.

Ability to manage multiple customers’ interests and needs.

Desirable criteria:

Familiarity and demonstrated ability of Smart Brevity and AP style.

Team oriented, self-motivated and able to work independently, as well as collaboratively.

Deep commitment to personal and professional ethics.

High level of energy and enthusiasm toward new and evolving challenges.

Very strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Ability to network and build relationships across the organization.

Overall professional excellence and personal accountability for individual and teamwork product.

Proactive and forward-thinking.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!