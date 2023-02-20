Business Writer, US

bp’s communications & external affairs (C&EA) team works to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for our organization. We do this by engaging society and our own staff to communicate our purpose and progress on business priorities and our net zero ambition. A significant part of this work is advocating for well-designed climate policies at the state and federal level.
We are seeking a Business Writer for our US Content & Creative Communications team, to be based in Washington, DC; Houston; or Chicago. This role reports to the Head of Content & Creative Communications.
This role is primarily focused on developing written content for internal and external use; leading copyediting for bp America’s corporate report; drafting and editing bp America business and state factsheets; developing social media content; and managing an internal message bank to ensure clear and consistent messaging across C&EA.
Key accountabilities:
Essential experience and job requirements:
Desirable criteria: