Business advisor - TSI

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The TSI Business advisor will report to the Head, TSI and will connect with leaders across TSI, bp Solutions, P&O, Low Carbon Energy and I&E Engineering with respect to TSI related activities

The person will be responsible to coordinate and steer efforts across core business, employees, customers, and partners and communities for TSI.

TSI is currently starting and ramping up with activity set growth expected in the next 3-5 years and to make the organization sustainable concerted efforts are required to integrate various functional tracks and partner priorities. The program manager will work with Head TSI and relevant enablers to ensure that key critical initiatives like right recruitment, employee engagement, integration with P&O, LCE and I&E and hub’s growth, and performance are on right track, and creating relevant value.

Support the establishment of TSI culture and working with Head, TSI and TSI leadership table to embed culture

Work with TSI leadership table to translate TSI’s strategy and annual results into focused plans, that in turn shape and support the delivery of projects, ensuring activities and outputs remain relevant and measurable.

Oversee and ensure working governance structures to enable prioritization and integration of the strategy and its implementation

Engage with global partners to ensure sustainable growth across headcount, skills and role focus areas

Work with TSI enablers to devise mechanisms to measure and improve performance of key strategic tracks like recruitment, employee well-being, growth and partner satisfaction

Champion TSI’s strategic brand positioning in the market, build strong connects among peer groups and professional communities

Influence, activate and orchestrate across enabling functions to build alignment and drive TSI’s ambition

Maintain partner feedback lists and problems, and chart correction action plan with the leadership table and functional team managers

Support vendor partner ecosystem along with CAMs and PSCM to ensure right interventions and support for TSI delivery

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through bp's Who we are framework.

Education: Graduate degree in engineering field.

Graduate degree in engineering field. Experience: Around 10 – 15 years’ experience with a minimum of 6 years of experience in a strategic or lead technical role in the energy industry

Around 10 – 15 years’ experience with a minimum of 6 years of experience in a strategic or lead technical role in the energy industry Skills & Proficiencies:

Proven record of working and integrating across multiple team/functions to ensure alignment and common goals

Strong partner leadership skills, ability to handle expectations and drive outcomes from all partners conversations across levels of seniority

Excellent written/oral communication skills for reports and presentations

Communicate and influence others at all levels of the business.

Strong and proven track record to form last relationships with key partners.

Ability to competently mediate disagreements and negotiate agreeable resolutions.

Possess the guide knowledge to find opportunities for change and the ability to convey the need for change.

Good experience of working with globally distributed teams in a collaborative and productive manner

Ability to inspire change and transformation in a growing organisation for continually contributing

