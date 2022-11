-

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are driving the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?



Join our Team and advance your career!

As Business & Projects Development Engineer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for identifying and developing new hydrogen asset opportunities, commercial and business agreements focused on structuring and delivering value chain agreements, delivering final investment decisions, and executing the initiatives and projects. Other key members of the squad will likely include commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions (e.g. Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury, Tax, etc.)

In this role you will:

Early-Stage Project Management: Support and coordinate the business, engineering, operations, and projects teams through the different stages of the projects, integrating the different business segments and stakeholders of the projects.

Technical and economical Project evaluation: Assess and execute new business development opportunities linked to hydrogen, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation processes, to provide directions to the business.

Deliver or contribute to internal governance processes for investment decisions

Technical support to applications for public funding schemes, at EU, National and Regional level.

Building relevant external partners, suppliers, and consultant relationships

Performs hydrogen market, policy, and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities

Project run commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture, and M&A transactions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement

What You will need to be successful:

Self-start with working experience in technical and commercial roles like Project Management, Process Engineering, Operations and Economic Evaluation in complex industrial facilities and projects.

Knowledge and understanding of complex industrial processes, their design, operation and their integration, including hydrogen, low carbon energy sectors and renewable power

Ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Team player, comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic and international environment

Technical degree in engineering (chemical, industrial, mechanical. electrical, etc…)

Proficiency level of English and Spanish

Working in the Castellón refinery:

You will experience an outstanding camaraderie spirit where we all work as one team

You will receive a competitive compensation package and benefits plan which includes company shares, medical insurance, and pension plan

You will be subject to receive a bonus and other elements to recognize your performance and will help you to deliver at your best

You will enjoy a safe space where diversity is celebrated as well as many opportunities to keep on learning and growing within bp

There is an onsite lunch service, coffee and snack corners, parking lot for employees and a comfortable office space that enhance collaboration

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.