Business analyst

This role involves two key responsibilities.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Be part of global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and a host of legacy applications.
• Perform business process mapping with business users, convert requirements into specifications and work with the technology teams to have them implemented.
• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must
• MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a must
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• More than 8 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation
• Should have strong experience in technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)
• Industry certifications around technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.
• Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.
• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.
• Strong Agile skills
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
• Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers ) will be a plus
