Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

This role involves two key responsibilities.



Be part of global procurement transformation projects as a business analyst, working on process mapping and system implementation Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas.

Domain – Procurement Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA) Methodologies – PMP or Agile

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Be part of global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and a host of legacy applications.

• Perform business process mapping with business users, convert requirements into specifications and work with the technology teams to have them implemented.

• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must

• MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a must





ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• More than 8 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation

• Should have strong experience in technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

• Industry certifications around technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

• Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

• Strong Agile skills





DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

• Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers ) will be a plus



