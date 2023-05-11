Site traffic information and cookies

Business analyst

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148537BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role involves two key responsibilities.

  1. Be part of global procurement transformation projects as a business analyst, working on process mapping and system implementation
  2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas.
  1. Domain – Procurement
  2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA)
  3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Be part of global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and a host of legacy applications.
• Perform business process mapping with business users, convert requirements into specifications and work with the technology teams to have them implemented.
• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must
• MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a must


ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• More than 8 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation
• Should have strong experience in technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)
• Industry certifications around technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.
• Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.
• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.
• Strong Agile skills


DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
• Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers ) will be a plus

