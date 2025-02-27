Business analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Description

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT India. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities

The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the Project Managers, Process Engineers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:

Defining business requirements and reporting them back to collaborators

Participating in end-to-end process assessments for projects

Participating in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g. assembling & detailing business requirements)

Participating in the creation of the Argument and input into prioritisation

Benefits realisation tracking and reporting

Key Challenges

Timelines and multiple concurrent assignments

Broad spectrum of collaborators, with meaningful priorities

Multiple interdependencies across projects/programmes

Global nature of projects and need to co-ordinate across multiple regions and business

Crucial Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business or related field.

Experience

Strong collaborator leadership skills

Strong financial competence

Budget management, argument and financial workbook management

Worked with multi-functional and globally dispersed collaborators to understand business outcome requirements

Ability to manage multiple sources of information to provide insights

Experience in working within a projected environment

Experience with business process/value stream analysis/process mapping

Desirable Criteria

Familiarity with a Project Delivery Methodology (CAPM/Agile/Scrum) and Continuous Improvement tools (Lean, Kanban, RCA, bp 7 steps)

Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements

Demonstrate shared dedication to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflicting situations

Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a sophisticated situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and prioritise highly sophisticated issues

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged

Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking

SAP or Major ERP System Implementation experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.