Business analyst

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT India. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Key Accountabilities
The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the Project Managers, Process Engineers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:
Defining business requirements and reporting them back to collaborators
Participating in end-to-end process assessments for projects
Participating in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g. assembling & detailing business requirements)
Participating in the creation of the Argument and input into prioritisation
Benefits realisation tracking and reporting
Key Challenges
Timelines and multiple concurrent assignments
Broad spectrum of collaborators, with meaningful priorities
Multiple interdependencies across projects/programmes
Global nature of projects and need to co-ordinate across multiple regions and business
Crucial Education
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business or related field.
Experience
Strong collaborator leadership skills
Strong financial competence
Budget management, argument and financial workbook management
Worked with multi-functional and globally dispersed collaborators to understand business outcome requirements
Ability to manage multiple sources of information to provide insights
Experience in working within a projected environment
Experience with business process/value stream analysis/process mapping
Desirable Criteria
Familiarity with a Project Delivery Methodology (CAPM/Agile/Scrum) and Continuous Improvement tools (Lean, Kanban, RCA, bp 7 steps)
Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements
Demonstrate shared dedication to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflicting situations
Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a sophisticated situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and prioritise highly sophisticated issues
Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged
Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking
SAP or Major ERP System Implementation experience
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization
